Kerala CM announces Educational Empowerment Fund – All you need to know

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 4, 2021, announced that an Educational Empowerment Fund as a part of the Vidyakiranam initiative will be set up to offer digital services and tools such as laptops or tablets to ensure digital education for all students. The Fund will be like the Disaster Relief Fund.

While inaugurating the Vidyakiranam project and the web portal said that the funds will be used for educational purposes only. “The government is confident that all those interested in the country and the education of their children will cooperate with it,” he added.

Vidyakiranam project – key points

•The Vidyakiranam project has been developed to aid children who cannot afford digital services. The State government said digital services and equipment such as laptops or tablets are as important as other learning tools such as pencils, books, and pens.

•Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala is making efforts to elevate its education system to world-class. CM said that amid the current disruption in the education situation due to COVID-19, it is a must that all students have access to digital tools to ensure the same learning opportunity.

How will Vidyakiranam project be executed?

•Teacher-parent committees across the schools in the State have invited people from various fields to assist with the project. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also offered to assist with the project.

• The State government has also held discussions with internet service providers to ensure internet connectivity under the project for students to get an education at home.

•The project is being implemented in each area through local bodies. Further, a system for disbursing funds through a web portal as a part of the Vidyakiranam project has been set up.

•The Vidyakiranam portal will offer a system for individuals, organizations to place orders for digital tools such as laptops or tablets, and a payment system for the orders placed.