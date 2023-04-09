Project Tiger: PM Narendra Modi Visits National Park on 50th Anniversary, Census Rises Up To 3,167

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka today i.e. April 09, 2023 (Sunday). The day signifies the 50th anniversary since the conservation initiative was launched in India.

Modi announced the total tiger population in 2022 to be 3,167. Moreover, this was his 8th visit to poll-bound Karnataka. He is proud of the increase in the number of tiger data compared to the previous census.

Project Tiger leads the way in protection and conservation of the big cats. https://t.co/53B9nwsNkt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Project Tiger Inauguration

During the opening session, PM Modi remembered 50 years of the tiger conservation programme. He emphasized the protection of different species of flora and fauna. Project Tiger is one of the largest initiatives taken to highlight the importance of big cats and further reminding of the duties to take corrective measures in order to save them.

A special day, in the midst of floral and faunal diversity and good news on the tigers population…here are highlights from today… pic.twitter.com/Vv6HVhzdvK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Indian culture teaches us to protect and preserve a multitude of species residing on planet Earth. Modi noted that Project Tiger has been successful which brings pride not only to India but to the whole world. While the country completed 75 years of independence this year, 75 per cent of the world's tiger population is found in India.

Foresight on ‘Amrit Kaal’ & ‘IBCA’

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also planned to accelerate the government's planning for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal'. Besides this, the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) will also be launched in the coming future.

As I conclude a memorable visit to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves, I want to acknowledge the hardwork of all forest officials, guards, tiger reserve frontline staff and everyone else working on tiger conservation. Words can’t do justice to their passion and effort. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

The main aim to formulate this global group of big cats i.e. IBCA is to safeguard a variety of 7 major big cats around the globe which are the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah. This will not be a single-handed project in fact the project will be executed in membership with all those countries who are nurturing these kinds of particular species.

The numbers of the tiger census are encouraging. Congratulations to all stakeholders and environment lovers. This trend also places an added responsibility of doing even more to protect the tiger as well as other animals. This is what our culture teaches us too. pic.twitter.com/aSwyOlzE52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

1973 Tiger Conservation Programme

Project Tiger also known as Tiger Conservation Programme was first put forward on April 01, 1973. It is an ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme which is totally operated by the Government of India.

With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ctIoyuQYvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

This project is taken up in nine reserves of different States across India such as Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal which covers a total area of approximately 14,000 sq. km.

How Project Tiger can help in Big Cats’ Conservation?

India’s main objective has always been to maintain the tiger population through this Project Tiger Programme. This is done on the basis of a scientifically calculated carrying capacity of habitation while at the same time keeping a balance between overall development and wildlife conservation.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has mentioned that Tiger is an umbrella species which secures populations of other wild animals as well as co-predators and prey including other species of the forest. It is for the sustenance of the ecological potentiality of the whole habitat or region which further involves water and climate security of the areas throughout India.

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Modi’s Emphasis on Human-Tiger Relationship

PM Modi highlighted that for innumerable decades, there has been a close relationship with tigers. In the deep caves of Madhya Pradesh, thousands of years old paintings and other art figures can be found.

Moreover, across many Indian cultures and even among several tribes, tigers have been a symbol of worship and a religious deity. The International Big Cat Alliance will assist partner nations in carrying out research, capacity building, training, etc.

Estimation of Tiger Existence

At the start of the Tiger Project, there were tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km whereas currently, the project includes 53 tiger reserves which are about 75,000 sq km of the region. India has more than 3,000 tigers which estimate up to 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population. Talking about the current scenario, the number is escalating at a rate of 6 per cent per year.

S P Yadav, Additional Director General of Forests stated that even after a decline in tiger poaching due to better technology and protection techniques still, it is a big danger to the lives of these big cats owing to habitat fragmentation and degradation.

For the next 50 years, he concludes that the focus would be to have a proper balance in tiger population in tiger habitats. However, it cannot add up to the tiger population of the country as it can result in an increase in risk factors and conflict with human beings.

Also Read: Forbes 2023 Report Reveals 25 Richest People in the World, Mukesh Ambani Spotted Again