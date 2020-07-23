Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held in Haridwar on schedule: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held in Haridwar as per the schedule.

The Chief Minister of the state informed that mela in Haridwar will be held on time in 2021, however, the form of the event and how it will be scaled will be decided according to the situations at that time.

On July 22, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had held a meeting at his residence with Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad Head Narendra Giri, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik along with the other representatives of Akhada to go over the arrangements of Kumbh Mela.

Highlights of the meeting:

• The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has urged the Akhada representatives to directly approach the Urban development minister Kaushik about their problems so that they can be solved at the earliest.

• Chief Minister also talked about the special focus that will be laid on the reconstruction of roads which will lead to the Akhadas. He also added ensuring sanitation and removing encroachments.

• Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) President has urged the CM to name the ghats in Kumbh Mela 2021 after the tutelary deities of the 13 Akhadas.

• The President of ABAP has also requested the Chief Minister to facilitate work on electricity connection, water supply, and repair of toilets among other works.

Financial Support for Kumbh Mela arrangements:

While talking about the finance, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand informed that the state government has been considering giving financial support to all 13 Akhadas to make the arrangements of necessary infrastructure facilities for the pilgrims visiting at their level.