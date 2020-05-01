Labour Day 2020 - International Workers’ Day observed across the globe amid COVID-19 crisis

Labour Day 2020: Labour organizations across the globe will observe the International Workers’ Day also known as the Labour Day or Workers’ Day on 1st May 2020. The 2020 International Labour Day is being celebrated amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which has threated to put thousands of workers and labourers out of job due to economic concerns. 1st May is celebrated as the International Labour Day an occasion to commemorate the contribution of workers and the historic labour movement in building the world that we live in today.

Typically, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) – a UN agency, celebrates the day by holding rallies and demonstrations over the globe and spreads awareness about the key issues faced by workers of the world. However, this year, considering the lockdowns announced by governments across the globe, the celebrations are likely to be held digitally.

About Labour Day / May Day

The day is celebrated by the working classes and is promoted by the international labour movement, socialists and communists.

Over 90 countries, including North Korea, celebrate Labour Day on May 1 as a national holiday.

First Labour Day celebrations in India

In India, the first celebration of the Labour Day was organised in Madras (now Chennai) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923.

Why 1 May is observed as Labour Day?