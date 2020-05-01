Labour Day 2020 - International Workers’ Day observed across the globe amid COVID-19 crisis
Labour Day 2020: Labour organizations across the globe will observe the International Workers’ Day also known as the Labour Day or Workers’ Day on 1st May 2020. The 2020 International Labour Day is being celebrated amid the Coronavirus pandemic, which has threated to put thousands of workers and labourers out of job due to economic concerns. 1st May is celebrated as the International Labour Day an occasion to commemorate the contribution of workers and the historic labour movement in building the world that we live in today.
Typically, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) – a UN agency, celebrates the day by holding rallies and demonstrations over the globe and spreads awareness about the key issues faced by workers of the world. However, this year, considering the lockdowns announced by governments across the globe, the celebrations are likely to be held digitally.
About Labour Day / May Day
- The Labour Day was observed across the world on May 1, 2019. The day is also known as 'International Worker's Day' and also as the 'May Day'.
- The day is celebrated by the working classes and is promoted by the international labour movement, socialists and communists.
- Over 90 countries, including North Korea, celebrate Labour Day on May 1 as a national holiday.
First Labour Day celebrations in India
In India, the first celebration of the Labour Day was organised in Madras (now Chennai) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923.
Why 1 May is observed as Labour Day?
- The Labour Day is celebrated to commemorate the happenings of May 4, 1886, the Haymarket affair (Haymarket Massacre) in the Chicago.
- The Haymarket Massacre was a big event wherein workers were on general strike demanding for eight-hour workday and police were doing their job of dispersing the general public from the crowd. However, a bomb was thrown over the crowd and police started firing, leading to the death of four demonstrator.
- The sacrifice of these workers led to the declaration of eight-hours as the legal time for the workers in the National Convention at Chicago in 1884 by the American Federation of Labour.
- To commemorate this event, the Second International, a pan-national organisation of socialist and communist political parties, marked 1 May as the Labour Day in 1891.