Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2022: Remembering India’s second PM; 5 Facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri death: India observes the death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri on January 11 every year who passed away on this day in 1966 in Tashkent (present day Uzbekistan). India’s second Prime Minister, who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru, was known for his simple lifestyle and honesty. Shastri was also posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna, becoming its first posthumous recipient.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was an avid follower of Mahatma Gandhi and went on to hold significant portfolios during his political career. A former Home Minister of Independent India, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the Prime Minister on June 9, 1964, in the wake of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s demise.

Lal Bahadur Shastri death date

The second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri passed away on January 11, 1966, in Tashkent which is present-day Uzbekistan.

Lal Bahadur Shastri: Second Prime Minister of Independent India

Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India after the demise of Jawahar Lal Nehru in 1964.

Shastri as a Prime Minister was credited with promoting the White Revolution which was a national campaign to boost mil production as well as the Green Revolution to boost the production of food grains. Lal Bahadur Shastri also gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’.

In 1965, he led India during its war against Pakistan which came to an end with the Tashkent agreement on January 10, 1966. He passed away on January 11 in Tashkent because of a cardiac arrest and the cause of his death still remains disputed.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 5 facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri

1. Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. Shastri’s father passed away when he was only a year and a half.

2. Lal Bahadur Shastri was only 16 years old when heard Mahatma Gandhi’s call and joined the Non-Cooperation Movement.

3. Shastri played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and even got jailed by the Britishers for 7 years during the Independence Movement of India.

4. In 1946, when the Congress Government was formed after achieving Independence from the Britishers, Lal Bahadur Shastri was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. During his tenure as the Railway Minister of India, a train accident resulted in the loss of many lives. He resigned from his post after the accident as felt responsible for it.

5. After Jawaharlal Nehru passed away in 1964, Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India. He passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.