Law Minister RS Prasad to virtually host 7th Justice Minister’s meeting of SCO member states on October 16

The 7th Justice Minister’s meeting will be attended by Law and Justice Ministers of Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic.

Oct 13, 2020 18:37 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union Law Minister will virtually host the 7th Justice Minister’s meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states on October 16, 2020.

The 7th Justice Minister’s meeting will be attended by Law and Justice Ministers of Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic. A joint statement by the SCO member states will also be signed on the occasion.

According to the statement released by Union law Ministry, in the 7th meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the SCO, the states will further deliberate on creating favourable conditions for resolving the disputes, on the areas of the cooperation, and implementation of the Action Plan of the Working Groups of Experts on legal Services and Forensic Activities.

Second Meeting of the Experts Working Group:

The second meeting of the Experts Working group will also be hosted by the Department of Legal Affairs on October 13 and October 14, 2020.

Secretary of Department of Legal Affairs, law & Justice Ministry, Anoop Mendiratta, will be hosting the second meeting of the Experts Working Group.

In the virtual meet, the Experts Working Group will be sharing and discussing their best practices, experiences and novel steps that have been taken by them for creating a conducive environment for promoting resolution of the disputes and other similar activities of Law and Justice Ministry including forensic activities and legal services.

