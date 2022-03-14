JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Rishabh pant scores fastest 50 in Tests for India, Check full list of fastest 50 in Test cricket

Fastest 50 in Tests for India: Rishabh Pant scored the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket, surpassing Kapil Dev's record during the India's second test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Check full list of  fastest 50 in Test for India here. 

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 12:27 IST
Fastest 50 in Tests for India: Rishabh Pant scored the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket, surpassing Kapil Dev's record during second India vs Sri Lanka test match at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant's 50 came off 28 deliveries. This is also the 13th fastest fifty in the world. 

Kapil Dev previously held the record for fastest 50 for India with his 50 off 30 deliveries against Pakistan in 1982. Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq holds the world record for fastest 50 in Tests in terms of both time and balls faced with his 50 off 21 balls in 24 minutes during the Pakistan vs Australia Test match in Abu Dhabi in 2014. David Warner is second with his 50 off 23 balls in Australia v Pakistan test match in Sydney in 2017.

Among Indians, Shardul Thakur is the third fastest to score 50 for India in Tests, followed by Virendra Sehwag. 

Check full list of fastest 50 in Test for India below: 

Indian Cricketer Balls Faced Match/ Year
Rishabh Pant 28 India vs Sri Lanka/ 2022
Kapil Dev 30 India vs Pakistan/ 1982
Shardul Thakur 31 India vs England/ 2021 
Virender Sehwag 32 India vs England/ 2008
Kapil Dev 33 India vs Pakistan/ 1978
Harbhajan Singh 33 India vs England/ 2002
Virender Sehwag 33 India vs West Indies/ 2006

List of Fastest 50 in Test Cricket

Fastest 50 in Tests 
S.no Player/ Team Balls Match/ Year
1 Misbah-ul-Haq (Pak) 21 Pakistan v Australia/ 2014
2 DA Warner (Aus) 23 Australia v Pakistan/ 2017
3 JH Kallis (SA) 24 South Africa v Zimbabwe/ 2005
4 S Shillingford (WI) 25 West Indies v New Zealand/ 2014
5 Shahid Afridi (Pak) 26 Pakistan v India/ 2005
6 Mohammad Ashraful (Ban) 26 Bangaldesh v India/ 2007
7 DW Steyn (SA) 26 South Africa v West Indies/ 2014
8 Yousuf Youhana (Pak) 27 Pakistan v South Africa/ 2003
9 EAV Williams (WI) 28 West Indies v England/ 1948
10 IT Botham (Eng) 28 England v India/ 1981
11 CH Gayle (WI) 28 West Indiies v New Zealand/ 2014
12 C de Grandhomme (NZ)  28 New Zealand v Sri Lanka/ 2018
13 RR Pant (IND) 28 India v Sri Lanka/ 2022
14 B Yardley (Aus) 29 Australia v West Indies/ 1978
15 TG Southee (NZ) 29 New Zealand v England/ 2008
16 Kapil Dev (India) 30 India v Pakistan/ 1982
17 TM Dilshan (SL) 30 Sri Lanka v New Zealand/ 2009
18 BB McCullum (NZ) 30 New Zealand v Pakistan/ 2014
19 A Ranatunga (SL) 31 Sri Lanka v India/ 1986
20 WJ Cronje (SA) 31 South Africa v Sri Lanka/ 1998

