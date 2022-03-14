Rishabh pant scores fastest 50 in Tests for India, Check full list of fastest 50 in Test cricket

Fastest 50 in Tests for India: Rishabh Pant scored the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket, surpassing Kapil Dev's record during second India vs Sri Lanka test match at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant's 50 came off 28 deliveries. This is also the 13th fastest fifty in the world.

FIFTY!@RishabhPant17 surpasses Kapil Dev to score the fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket. It has come off 28 deliveries.



Take a bow, Rishabh 👏💪💥



Live - https://t.co/t74OLq7xoO #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/YcpJf2sp2H — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2022

Kapil Dev previously held the record for fastest 50 for India with his 50 off 30 deliveries against Pakistan in 1982. Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq holds the world record for fastest 50 in Tests in terms of both time and balls faced with his 50 off 21 balls in 24 minutes during the Pakistan vs Australia Test match in Abu Dhabi in 2014. David Warner is second with his 50 off 23 balls in Australia v Pakistan test match in Sydney in 2017.

Among Indians, Shardul Thakur is the third fastest to score 50 for India in Tests, followed by Virendra Sehwag.

Check full list of fastest 50 in Test for India below:

Indian Cricketer Balls Faced Match/ Year Rishabh Pant 28 India vs Sri Lanka/ 2022 Kapil Dev 30 India vs Pakistan/ 1982 Shardul Thakur 31 India vs England/ 2021 Virender Sehwag 32 India vs England/ 2008 Kapil Dev 33 India vs Pakistan/ 1978 Harbhajan Singh 33 India vs England/ 2002 Virender Sehwag 33 India vs West Indies/ 2006

List of Fastest 50 in Test Cricket