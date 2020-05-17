Lockdown 4.0: States to Decide on Red, Orange, Green Zones, Inter-state movement of buses, vehicles allowed

Lockdown extended till May 31st: The nationwide lockdown has been extended yet again till May 31, 2020. The lockdown 4.0 will include certain relaxations and some restrictions will continue as before, especially in the containment zones.

Lockdown 4.0 will continue till May 31st with certain relaxations. The guidelines for the same were released by the Union Home Ministry on May 17, 2020. The guidelines include measures to be taken by the various ministries and departments of the Indian Government and the state/UT authorities for the containment of coronavirus in the country.

Following activities will be permitted with restrictions in Red/ Green/ Orange zones except containment zones:

Inter-state movement: The inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed with the mutual consent of the states and UTs.

Intra-state movement: The intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will allowed depending on the decision of the states and UTs.

The Standard Operating Procedures for the movement of people will continue to operate.

Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed to open but no spectators will be allowed.

Movement of all goods to be allowed

All states and union territories have been requested to allow inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professional including nurses, sanitation staff, paramedical staff and ambulances without any restriction.

All states and UTs have also been urged to allow movement of all types of goods and cargo including empty trucks.

States to decide demarcation of Red/Orange and Green Zones

The centre has given states the power to decide on the Red/ Orange and Green zones taking into consideration the parameters shared regarding the same by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Government of India.

The district authorities will be tasked with demarcating the containment zones and the buffer zones with the Red and Orange zones after taking into consideration the Health Ministry Guidelines.

The states can also prohibit certain activities in various zones or impose restriction as deemed necessary based on their assessment of the situation.

What will be allowed in Containment Zones?

Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. There will be a strict perimeter control to ensure that is no movement of people in and out of the containment zones, except in case of medical emergencies or for maintaining essential supply of goods and services.

Intensive contact tracing will take place in the containment zones including house-to-house surveillance and other clinical interventions.

Night Curfew to continue

Movement of people will be strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am, except for essential activities. The local authorities will issue appropriate orders in the area under their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of law such as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.

Old people and children advised to stay at home

The MHA guidelines urge those aged above 65 years of age, children aged below 10 years and people with co-morbidities and pregnant women to stay at home except for essential and health purposes.

Use of Arogya Setu app encouraged

The MHA guidelines stated that the Arogya Setu app enables early identification of potential risk of COVID-19 infection and hence acts as a shield for the community and individuals. The centre has urged all employers to ensure that the mobile app is downloaded by all its employees having compatible mobile phones.

The district authorities have been also been urged to advise individuals to install the app and regularly update their health status on the app. This will enable timely provision of medical attention to those at risk.

The following activities will continue to be banned:

• All domestic and international air travel, expect for medical services.

• Metro services to remain closed

• Schools, colleges and educational training and coaching institutes will remain closed. Distance learning will be allowed through online classes.

• Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will remain shut except those serving medical workers, police and government officials.

• All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pool, parks, theatres, bars and assembly halls will remain closed.

• All social, religious, cultural, academic, sports, entertainment will remain banned.

• All religious places will continue to remain shut.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days on March 24, 2020 to combat the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown first got extended till May 3rd and then till May 17. PM Modi in his nationwide address on May 12 had hinted towards lockdown 4.0 but he had said that this phase of the lockdown will be completely new with new rules and restrictions.

Currently, India has a total of 90927 confirmed coronavirus cases, which includes 53946 active cases, 34109 recoveries and 2872 deaths.

