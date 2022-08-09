Lok Sabha Passes Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 - All You Need to Know

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022: Lok Sabha on 8th August 2022 passed the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022. The bill is aimed at reducing the use of fossil fuel-based energy and promoting the use of non-fossil sources of energy. The Bill will allow the central government to use non-fossil energy sources including Green Hydrogen and Biomass Ethanol as sources of fuel to meet the energy needs of the country.

The bill was introduced in the lower house of the Parliament by Union Power Minister K Singh. While seeking the support of members of the House, Power Minister hailed theEnergy Conservation Amendment Bill as "the bill for the future.” The amendments being proposed in the bill are said to strengthen India’s commitment towards climate change. Following these remarks, Lok Sabha passed the Bill, and rejected some amendments proposed by the Opposition.

What are the Key Objectives of Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022?

The key objective of the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 is to reduce the country’s fossil fuel power consumption. The secondary objective is to develop India’s Carbon market to enable trade and boost the adoption of clean technology and improvement in power efficiency.

Key Provisions of Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022

The key provisions of theEnergy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 enable the central government tospecify norms and standards of energy efficiency. Through the bill, the central government has setup the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). In addition to this, the bill also empowers the government to issue energy savings certificates and penalize consumers who utilize more energy. The bill will enable the government to penalize violations by industrial units or vessels, and manufacturers if a vehicle fails to comply with fuel consumption norms.

The key changes that have been added to the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022 which was passed by Lok Sabha include:

Mandate use of non-fossil sources, including Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia, Biomass and Ethanol for energy and feedstock Setup Carbon Markets in India and set rules and provisions for Carbon Trading Scheme Expand the coverage of the Energy Conservation Regime to Large Residential Buildings Empower State Governments to enforce lower load thresholds Define scope Prescribe Consumption Standards for Energy Conservation Building Code Define energy consumption standards for vehicles and vessels Manage and expand the membership of BEE Governing Council Allow State Electricity Regulatory Commissions for smooth discharge of its functions

Click Here to Download A Copy of the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2022