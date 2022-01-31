Lunar New Year 2022: Know Date, Importance of Chinese New Year

Lunar New Year 2022 Date: The Lunar New Year 2022 is falling on February 1, 2022. The Lunar New Year is also known as Chinese New Year and it marks the beginning of the new lunar calendar.

The Lunar New Year begins with the rising of the second new moon after the winter solstice on December 21st. Hence, every year the date falls on a different day, usually between January 21st and February 21st, as per the Gregorian calendar.

The Lunar New Year celebrations are marked with people decorating their houses with red for good luck and children getting money in bright red envelopes. The celebrations last for two weeks. This year, the Chinese New Year will end on 15 February 15 with the lantern festival, which marks the full moon.

Lunar New Year 2022 Date: February 1st

Lunar New Year 2022 Significance

The Chinese New Year is associated with the 12 animals representing the 12 zodiac signs- rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, pig, rat, ox, and tiger. Each year is associated with one the 12 animals.

Lunar New Year 2022 is the year of the Tiger. The children born in 2022 are expected to be strong, brave and competitive. The Lunar New Year 2021 was the year of Ox.

Which countries celebrate Lunar New Year 2022?

Apart from China, several countries in East Asia celebrate the Lunar New Year on the same day with different names and traditions including North Korea, South Korea, Vietnam and Mongolia.

In Vietnam, the Lunar New Year is called Tet Nguyen Dan or Tet for short, which means Festival of the First Morning of the First Day.

In Mongolia, the festival is called Tsagaan sar or the White Moon festival, during which the people worship at stone heaps used as altars or shrines.

In North Korea and South Korea, people celebrate the new year as Seollal. The celebrations lasts for three days and it includes the Korean families serving food to their ancestors to gain their blessings for the coming year.