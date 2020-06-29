Madhya Pradesh govt to launch ‘Kill Corona’ campaign from July 1

The Madhya Pradesh govt has announced that it will launch ‘Kill Corona’ campaign from July 1 in order to screen all the households in the state.

The decision to screen the entire population of the state in a fortnight was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The campaign will start from the state capital Bhopal.

As per a state official, in the campaign of generating health awareness and controlling the virus, the government and society will work together in all the districts of the state.

About the campaign:

For the ‘Kill Corona’ campaign in the state, ten thousand teams will be launched and each team will cover 100 households per day. The state government has decided to screen the entire population after being encouraged by the state’s effort to contain the spread of the pandemic.

As per the Principal Health Secretary, the survey teams will also ask information about dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and will upload it on the Sarthak app.

The state government announced the campaign the day its active cases came down to 2,441.

Mohd Suleman, the additional Chief Secretary, Health Department mentioned that the population of MP is 8 crore now. During this door to door campaign, the entire population of the state will be covered in a fortnight and equal emphasis will be on urban as well as rural areas. The teams will also gather information about vector borne diseases too so that the people can be treated immediately for such diseases.

MP reworks its containment policy:

The state health Minister Narottam Mishra mentioned that the state government has decided to rework its containment policy of 21 days. Earlier, if a case of COVID-19 was detected in an area, thousands will be affected for 21 days as the area will become a containment zone.

But now if the case has been reported, only the houses nearby the affected one will be placed in containment. Another screening for COVID-19 will be carried out five days later and if no cases will be found, the other houses will not be put under the containment zone.