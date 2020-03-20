Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns ahead of Floor Test as number favour BJP

MP CM Kamal Nath Resigns: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned ahead of the floor test which was scheduled to be held at 2 PM the assembly. Kamal Nath’s resignation comes in the wake of reduced majority in the 230-member state legislative assembly and numbers start favouring BJP. Earlier in the day, MP CM had called for a press conference at 12 PM, in which he said that during his 15-month term, he had tried his best to give new direction to Madhya Pradesh. Following his announcement of stepping down as the Chief Minister, he is expected to meet MP GovernorLaljiTandon at 1 PM to formally hand over his resignation.

BJP Murdered Democracy, Held MLAs captive

In the press conference, MP CM recounted the key highlights and the achievements of his government. He started the address by thanking voters of MP for giving him a chance to change the direction of governance in the state. However, he also attacked BJP for murdering democracy by poaching Congress MLAs. He accused BJP of constantly trying to topple his government ever since its formation in December 2018. He further added that BJP had betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh by holding Congress MLAs captive in Bengaluru. He also added that people will not forgive them for this betrayal.

*Takes a Dig at JyotiradityaScindia*

In a wielded jibe at JyotiradityaScindia,KamalNath said that “BJP conspired with a Maharaja and his 22 associates” to bring down his government. He also added that he wished that "Congress mahalmeinnahin, mahal Congress meinaaye," which translates to “the palace should come to Congress and not vice-versa”, targeting JyotiradityaScindia and the 22 rebel MLAs.

*Kamal Nath Recounts Achievements of his Government*

In the press conference, Kamal Nath also recounted the key achievements and highlights of his government. He said that BJP, which ruled the state for over 15 years had imposed ‘mafia raj’ on the people; Congress government took it upon itself to remove this ‘mafia raj’. He also recounted the Farm Loan Waiver scheme under which loans of 20 lakh farmers were waived off by the state government. He also touched upon YuvaSwabhimanYojna, which was launched to create more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.