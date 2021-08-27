Making of Indian Constitution e-exhibition launched: What will it showcase? - Know all about it

Making of the Constitution virtual photo exhibition was inaugurated on August 27, 2021 by Union Ministers GK Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakshi Lekhi and L Murugan. The virtual film poster exhibition “Chitranjali @ 75” was also inaugurated on the occasion at the National Media Centre.

Union Culture Minister GK Reddy, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, and other ministers launch collage of 'Making of the Indian Constitution and 'Chitranjali @ 75' pic.twitter.com/S7p6Sk8Xcd — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

The e-exhibition of 'Making of Indian Constitution' aims to help youngsters not only know more about the Indian constitution but also familiarize them with their rights, said Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Minister pointed out that it is little known that the Indian Constitution was not typed, it was handwritten.

It's little known that the Indian Consitution was not typed, it was handwritten. The launch of e-exhibition of 'Making of Indian Constitution' will help youngsters not only know more about it but also familiarize them with their rights: Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/W6avcDtjz6 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Making of the Constitution exhibition: Significance

The virtual Making of the Constitution photo exhibition will be in 11 regional languages. The exhibition comprises a unique collection of photographs comprising milestones with speeches, videos and interactive quizzes for public participation.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed that the government will also soon launch programs like 'Know Your Constitution.

'Chitranjali @ 75'- virtual film poster, is a reflection of 75 years of Indian Cinema, which is the mirror of our society and has contributed both before and after independence: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/FljE40WRq3 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

What is Chitranjali @ 75?

Chitranjali @ 75 is a virtual film poster, which reflects 75 years of Indian Cinema that is a mirror of our society and has contributed both before and after independence, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Other Details

A montage was played as a part of the inauguration of the virtual exhibition of 'Making of Indian Constitution' and Chitranjali @ 75.

Union Minister for Culture, G Kishan Reddy while speaking at the event lauded the efforts under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and said, "Our preparations began in March and since August 15, celebrations continue across the country as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'."

The Minister stated that "no matter who becomes the Prime Minister or Culture Minister in 2047, for the next 25 years from now when India turns 100, we should work for its development and see where it stands globally then (2047)." The Minister urged the youth to contribute in the country's development.

No matter who is PM or Culture Minister in 2047, for the next 25 years from now when India turns 100, we should work for its development and see where it stands globally then (2047). I urge the youth to contribute in country's development: Union Minister GK Reddy pic.twitter.com/5X2HVGrLSP — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Apurva Chandra, I&B Secretary said that the Making of the Constitution exhibition will propagate the 75 years of heritage of our constitution and our films to the youth. He continued by saying "'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will continue till 15th August 2023, which will be coordinated by Ministry of Culture."

#WATCH | This e-exhibition will propagate the 75 years of heritage of our constitution and our films to the youth...'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will continue till 15th August 2023, which will be coordinated by Ministry of Culture: Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B pic.twitter.com/ze8eUIiD4s — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

Ten unknown facts about Indian Constitution

1. The Indian constitution is the longest written constitution of any country.

2. It was created and adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and became effective on January 26, 1950.

3. With the adoption of the constitution, India ceased to be a dominion of the British Crown and became a sovereign democratic Republic of India.

4. The day the constitution was adopted and signed by 284 members- November 26- is celebrated as National Law Day.

5. The original Indian Constitution was written in both Hindi and English language. It was written by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in a flowing italic style with beautiful calligraphy.

6. Each page of the constitution was uniquely decorated by artists from Shantiniketan including Beohar Rammanohar Sinha and Nandalal Bose.

7. The Constitution was published in Dehradun. Over 2000 amendments were made before it was finalised.

8. The original copies of the Indian constitution have been preserved safely in a helium-filled case at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

9. Two words "secular" and "socialist" were added to the preamble by the 42nd amendment act in 1976, during the Emergency.

10. The Indian Constitution has borrowed provisions from constitutions of various other countries:

- India borrowed the concept of suspension of fundamental rights during Emergency rule from the Weimar Constitution of Germany.

- India's Preamble was inspired by the US Constitution’s Preamble and both start with “We the People”.

- The laws governing the Supreme Court were adopted from Japan's Constitution.

- The five-year plan's concept was borrowed from the Constitution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

- The ideals of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity that appear in the Preamble were borrowed from the French Constitution.