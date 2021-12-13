Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Max Verstappen crowned Formula One world champion

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton who was heading for his 8th title, to win his first-ever Formula One title. Hamilton's Mercedes team has protested against Verstappen's win. 

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 15:18 IST
Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion after a dramatic season-ending at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12, 2021. Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton who was heading for his 8th title, to win his first-ever Formula One title. He has become the first Dutch world champion. Hamilton's Mercedes team protested against Verstappen's win. 

Max Verstappen took advantage of a crash by Nicholas Latifi to make a dash for the title in the last lap. Both Hamilton and Verstappen had both gone into the Abu Dhabi GP with 369.5 points. They started the final lap also wheel to wheel but the 24-year-old Red Bull F1 driver dashed the finish line to pick up the chequered flag. 

Hamilton and Verstappen had both gone into the Abu Dhabi GP on 369.5 points, the first time the F1 world championship contenders had been level heading into the final round since Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni in 1974.

Mercedes to appeal against the decision

Hamilton was headed towards winning his 8th Formula One title and bettering Michael Schumacher's seven world champion titles. However, he was beaten by Verstappen, the Dutch F1 driver who flew past him in the closing lap at the Yas Marina circuit. It had appeared as Hamilton would emerge victoriously but Verstappen pulled ahead dramatically to be crowned world champion. 

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had appealed against the result, claiming that the rules governing safety car procedures had been breached. The protests were rejected after a long hearing. However, Mercedes has announced that they will contest the verdict. They have 96 hours to formalise or withdraw an official appeal.

For now, Verstappen is the new Formula One world champion. Speaking on his historic win, he said, "It's insane. My goal when I was little was to be a Formula One driver. You dream of podiums and victories. But when they tell you that you are world champion, it's incredible."

Lewis Hamilton, however, congratulated Verstappen saying, "Congratulations to Max and his team. We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that's the most important thing." 

Formula One 2021 Standings

Formula One 2021 Standings
Position F1 Driver Pts
1
M. Verstappen
Red Bull
26
2
L. Hamilton
Mercedes
18
3
C. Sainz Jr.
Ferrari
15
4
Y. Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
12
5
P. Gasly
AlphaTauri
10
6
V. Bottas
Mercedes
8
7
L. Norris
McLaren
6
8
F. Alonso
Alpine
4
9
E. Ocon
Alpine
2
10
C. Leclerc
Ferrari
1

