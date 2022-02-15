Kala Ramachandran appointed as Gurugram's first woman Police Commissioner

IPS officer Kala Ramachandran has been appointed as the first woman police commissioner of Gurugram. She is a 1994 batch IPS officer.

Kala Ramachandran took charge of the position on February 15th from outgoing police chief KK Rao who has been transferred to Centre for Police Training and Research at Bhondsi near Gurgaon.

Ramachandran was earlier posted as the Principal Secretary to the Haryana government. She had the additional charge of ADGP State Vigilance Bureau (H). She has become the first woman police commissioner of the district since the commissioner system was introduced in 2007.

Key Focus

• In her new role, Kala Ramachandran said that her main priority would be to improve the lives of common citizens and facilitate the ease of doing business.

• She highlighted that one thing that affects everyone is traffic and hence, traffic management and road safety will be the two key priority areas.

• Another key priority highlighted by her includes the security of citizens from street crimes such as drunken driving, eve-teasing, hooliganism and snatchings.

• She said that the security of women and minors from offenses would remain a key priority adding that a sign of a mature society is when women can go out of the house without fear.

• She added saying that they will also focus on economic offences and cybercrimes.

Kala Ramachandran Biography

• Kala Ramachandran is the first woman to be appointed to the post of the police commissioner of Gurugram.

• She is also the second IPS officer of additional director general of police (ADGP) rank to become Gurugram police chief. The first was Mohammad Akil, who served the post from February 2019 to July 2020.

• Originally from Tamil Nadu cadre, she switched to the Haryana cadre after marriage.

• She has previously served as the Superintendent of police in Rewari, Fatehabad and Panchkula.

• From 2001 onwards, she was on central deputation with the Intelligence Bureau. She served the agency till June 2020 after which she returned to the Haryana cadre.

• She had headed the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya from 2017-2020.

• She returned to her home cadre in Haryana in August 2020 and served as ADGP crime against women (CAW), headquarters and ADGP State Vigilance Bureau at Haryana police headquarters.

• She was later posted as additional director general of police (ADGP) in Panchkula before being named transport secretary in September 2021.

• Kala Ramachandran is married to senior IPS officer Navdeep Singh Virk, who served as the police commissioner of Gurugram previously. He is currently serving as Principal Secretary of the Transport Department.

Background

Gurugram's outgoing police chief KK Rao is a 1996 batch IPS officer. He has been transferred as inspector general of police (IGP) at Bhondsi.

He served as Gurugram's Police Commissioners for two terms from June 2018 to February 2019 and then later from June 30, 2020 till the present. He was transferred in between to Faridabad.