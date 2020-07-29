Ministry of Earth Sciences announces the National Awards for excellence in Earth System Science

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has announced the National Awards for excellence in Earth System Science. The Ministry has awarded the Lifetime Excellence Award 2020 to Professor Ashok Sahni for his major contribution in the field of Biostratigraphy, Geology and Vertebrate Paleontology.

The Ministry has always aimed at providing due platform and recognition to the major scientific contributions that have been made by the eminent engineers and scientists in various fields of Earth System Sciences.

National Awards announced by MoES:

• The National Award for the Ocean Science and Technology has been awarded to Dr. V.V.S.S. Sharma. He is a Senior Principle Scientist at CSIR- National Institute of Oceanography at Vishakhapatnam.

• M Ravichandran, Director of National centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa has also been awarded the National Award for Ocean Science and Technology.

• The National Award for the Atmospheric Science and Technology by the Ministry of Earth Sciences will be presented to Dr. S. Suresh Babu.

What is the role of MoES?

The Ministry of Earth Sciences is mandated to provide the nation with the best possible services for climate, weather, ocean, coastal and natural hazards for the socio-economic benefits or public safety.

The Ministry has also been dealing with the sustainable harnessing and exploration of the ocean resources- living or non-living.

The Earth Sciences Ministry also plays a nodal role for Arctic, Antarctic, Himalayas, and Southern Ocean Research.