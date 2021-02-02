Mission Poshan 2.0 launched to improve nutritional outcomes

Mission Poshan 2.0 was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation on February 1, 2021.

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0. The programme will be aimed at improving and strengthening nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes.

The Finance Minister said that the government will adopt an intensified strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts.

Key Details

FM Sitharaman announced that out of Rs 24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development (WCD) Ministry, an amount worth Rs 20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Union Women and Child Minister Smriti Irani said that Mission POSHAN 2.0 will prioritize 112 aspirational districts and develop practices that will nurture health, wellness & immunity of children and pregnant women thereby making a concerted effort towards eradicating malnutrition from its roots.

