Morning Current Affairs: 29 October 2021 (Key topics- Facebook's name change to Meta, RBI Governor & Mullaperiyar dam)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Facebook has announced that it is changing its company name to "Meta". Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this at the company's Connect virtual reality conference on October 29, 2021.

Zuckerberg said, “from now on we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first.” Facebook said that it is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do.

Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery Hospital

Megastar Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on October 29,2021. The actor had gone for a health check-up to the hospital and was admitted, informed the hospital.

Mulleperiyar Dam issue: SC directs Kerala/TN state governments to abide by committee suggestion

The Supreme Court on October 28, 2021 directed the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments to follow the decision taken by the Supervisory Committee regarding maintaining appropriate water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Periyar river in Kerala.

The Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had inspected the over 100-year-old Mullaperiyar dam yesterday evening. Two shutters of Mullaperiyar dam were opened today morning following rise in its water level.

ASI discovers base of another temple within Suka Sari temple premises

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered the base of another temple within the premises of Suka-Sari temple in Bhubaneswar.

This was informed by ASI State head Arun Malik on October 28, 2021. He said that there are chances that many other temple structures will be found in the area.

18th US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group Meeting

The 18th meet of the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and the 4th session of the US-India Designations Dialogue was held on October 26-27 in Washington. The two sides pledged during the meeting to increase strategic convergence on counter-terrorism challenges.

They also called for the need to take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSC Sanctions Committee, such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Apple Festival inaugurated in Srinagar

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha virtually inaugurated a two-day long Apple Festival-2021 on October 28, 2021. Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar was also present on the occasion in Srinagar.

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on November 5, 2021. He will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple and inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi.

He will also unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi was reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods.

Hasanamba festival begins

The annual Hasanamba festival began on October 28, 2021 with the opening of doors of Hasanamba Temple around 12.15 pm and will go on till November 6th. The festival began in the presence of elected representatives & officials.

The Hasanamba Temple is opened for devotees only during this festival. However, the district administration has restricted the entry of devotees on the first and last day of the festival.