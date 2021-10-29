Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Facebook changes name to Meta in major rebrand effort, says Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook Meta: Mark Zuckerberg announced that new name of Facebook will be Meta. Check why Facebook is rebranding, meaning, logo, update, full form, etc. here.

Created On: Oct 29, 2021 10:38 IST
Facebook is now Meta
Facebook is now Meta

Facebook Meta: Facebook has announced that it is changing the company name to "Meta". The Facebook name change was announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's Connect virtual reality conference on October 28, 2021. 

Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will be changing its company name to Meta. He said, "It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do." He further stated, "from now on we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."

Why has Facebook changed its name to Meta?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while announcing Facebook's new name Meta said, "Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started."

He said, “together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.”

What is Facebook's Metaverse? Read here

New Facebook name meta: Significance

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Meta "reflects who we are better and what we hope to build". He explained that the name Facebook doesn’t fully encompass everything the company does now, and is still closely linked to one product. He said, "but over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.” The new Facebook name reflects the company’s growing ambitions beyond social media. 

What does metaverse mean?

Metaverse meaning: Metaverse means a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. It is a digital space that combines aspects of social media, online gaming and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Meta's official Twitter handle tweeted, "The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It's a collective project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today."

Meta will help build the metaverse, "a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection."

New Meta Logo

Will Facebook/ Instagram and Whatsapp's names also change?

No, the names of apps -Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp—will remain the same. All these apps along with Oculus will now be managed by Meta. 

Background

Meta will be creating 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union in the next five years to help build metaverse, the next evolution of social technology to create a greater sense of virtual presence. 

Facebook's new name change is similar to when Google created a new holding company Alphabet in 2015 to manage various companies. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all