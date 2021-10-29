Facebook changes name to Meta in major rebrand effort, says Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook Meta: Facebook has announced that it is changing the company name to "Meta". The Facebook name change was announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's Connect virtual reality conference on October 28, 2021.

Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will be changing its company name to Meta. He said, "It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything that we do." He further stated, "from now on we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Why has Facebook changed its name to Meta?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while announcing Facebook's new name Meta said, "Today we are seen as a social media company, but in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started."

He said, “together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.”

What is Facebook's Metaverse? Read here

New Facebook name meta: Significance Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the Meta "reflects who we are better and what we hope to build". He explained that the name Facebook doesn’t fully encompass everything the company does now, and is still closely linked to one product. He said, "but over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.” The new Facebook name reflects the company’s growing ambitions beyond social media.

What does metaverse mean?

Metaverse meaning: Metaverse means a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users. It is a digital space that combines aspects of social media, online gaming and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Meta's official Twitter handle tweeted, "The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection. It's a collective project that will be created by people all over the world, and open to everyone. You’ll be able to socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what’s possible today."

Meta will help build the metaverse, "a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection."

Whether you’re imagining feeling closer to your long-distance family members or dancing with your friends wherever they are, share your vision for the future in the comments below. — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

New Meta Logo

Will Facebook/ Instagram and Whatsapp's names also change?

No, the names of apps -Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp—will remain the same. All these apps along with Oculus will now be managed by Meta.

The names of the apps that we build—Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp—will remain the same. — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Background

Meta will be creating 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union in the next five years to help build metaverse, the next evolution of social technology to create a greater sense of virtual presence.

Facebook's new name change is similar to when Google created a new holding company Alphabet in 2015 to manage various companies.