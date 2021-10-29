Rajinikanth Health Update: Rajinikanth undergoes carotid artery revascularisation, recovering well- medical bulletin

Rajinikanth Health Update: Rajinikanth successfully underwent a medical procedure today and is recovering well, stated the official medical bulletin from Kauvery Hospital on October 29, 2021. The megastar was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on October 28th following an episode of giddiness.

Kauvery Hospital released an official medical bulletin today at 2.30 pm, which stated that Rajinikanth was thoroughly evaluated and was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation. The hospital confirmed that the procedure was performed successfully.

Rajinikanth is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days, confirmed the medical bulletin.

Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated & was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation. Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/HAITQ5ji84 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Rajinikanth Health News

Megastar Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after going for a routine health check-up on October 28, 2021, as per reports. A source close to the actor confirmed that Rajinikanth is doing fine and resting.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian reportedly paid a visit to the actor on October 29th and said "We have got in touch with the hospital, he (Rajinikanth) is doing well." The actor's family has so far been silent on his health condition.

Background

Rajinikanth's sudden hospitalization came just a few days after he received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. The actor was felicitated with India's highest film honour by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on October 25, 2021.

He had also called upon President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the National Capital.