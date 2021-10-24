51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Rajinikanth to be conferred with India's highest film honour 

Legendary actor Rajnikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 25, 2021. He will be conferred the prestigious award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

The Directorate of Film Festivals, India tweeted, "@rajinikanth fondly called as Thalaiva by his fans, will receive the 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward, India's highest film honour, on Oct 25." The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was supposed to be announced last year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Film Awards for 2019 had also been similarly postponed.

The Dadasaheb Phalke is awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement by the union government. It is India's highest honour in films.

Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Key Highlights

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had informed through a tweet on April 1, 2021 that the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 will be awarded to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant. He continued by saying Rajnikanth's "contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic."

A mega jury comprising iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, veteran actor Biswajeet Chatterjee and director-producer Subhash Ghai had decided the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019.

Significance

Rajinikanth, who enjoys a demigod status in the south, has now become the 12th South Indian to win the prestigious film award. The award has honoured several other legends in the past including K Balachander, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao and Dr. Rajkumar.

Rajnikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2018 winner

The 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Award was conferred upon another Legendary Indian actor-Amitabh Bachchan for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. The megastar had shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1991 action-drama film 'Hum'.