Morning Current Affairs: 24 January 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on January 23, 2022. The Vice President is currently under self-isolation in Hyderabad. He had earlier paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary yesterday in Hyderabad. The VP had also attended the first convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) in Visakhapatnam on January 22nd.

Read more

National Girl Child Day 2022 observed today

National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24th since 2008. The day aims to spread awareness among the public about inequities faced by girls in the Indian society. It also aims to promote awareness about girl child's rights and the importance of female education, health, and nutrition.

India suffers 3-0 ODI series whitewash against South Africa

India suffered 3-0 whitewash in its ODI series against South Africa after a narrow loss in the third and final ODI against South Africa by four runs at the Newlands Cricket ground on January 23, 2022. India had won the toss and chosen to field first. Chasing 288 runs to win, India stumbled early after losing captain KL Rahul in the 5th over for 9 runs. India fell short of the target by 4 runs after being bowled out for 283.

Russia planning to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine: UK

The UK foreign office informed on January 22, 2022 that it has information that the Russian government is planning to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine while it considers whether to invade and occupy the country. Former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is reportedly being considered as a potential candidate for the role.

Omicron wave to turn to villages after metros: Expert

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to spread in small towns and villages after its transmission in metro cities, said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan who is advising the COVID-19 task force at IMA Kochi, Kerala. The medical expert said that each time, a wave first hit mobility areas that include metro cities and then smaller areas and villages.