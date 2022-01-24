JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive

The Vice President has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week following the COVID protocol and has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 10:16 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on January 23, 2022. The Vice President is currently in Hyderabad, Telangana. 

The Vice President has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week following the COVID protocol and has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

The Vice President was seen paying floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary yesterday in Hyderabad. The VP had also attended the first convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) in Visakhapatnam on January 22nd. 

Prior to that, he was seen taking a morning walk at the Andhra University football ground in Visakhapatnam and engaging with the trainees of the Physical Training Department of the University on January 21st. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on January 10th and was placed under home quarantine. The Minister has reportedly recovered from the infection. He had recently on January 22nd held a wonderful interaction with the NCC cadets taking part in Republic Day Camp 2022. 

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on January 11, 2022. The singer also developed pneumonia and had to be admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her doctor said in the medical bulletin yesterday that she was recovering well. She, however, continues to remain in the ICU. 

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had also tested positive for COVID-19 on January 11 and was under home quarantine. The Minister shared in a tweet that he has “mild symptoms” and has isolated himself following all necessary covid protocols. 

