Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer in ICU after testing COVID positive; She is doing fine, says niece

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 11, 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna confirmed that she has mild symptoms and 'she is doing fine.' She has been kept in the ICU as a precautionary measure considering her age.

The niece further requested the media to respect their privacy and keep the singing legend in our prayers.

Lata Mangeshkar had celebrated her 92nd birthday on September 2021. The singer is largely active on social media, especially Twitter, and often shares videos of her singing performances.

Lata Mangeshkar - Awards and Honours

Popularly known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most respected singers in India.

She has recorded songs for over 1000 Hindi films and also sung in over 36 Indian languages and foreign languages.

The three-time National Award winner has been honoured with multiple prestigious awards and recognitions. She is the only second vocalist after M. S. Subbulakshmi to recieve India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2001.

Some of the awards are listed below-

Bharat Ratna (India's highest civilian honour) -2001

Officer of Legion of Honour (France's highest civilian award)- 2007

Padma Vibhushan- 1999

Dada Saheb Phalke Award- 1989

Padma Bhushan- 1969

National Film Awards

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award -1993

The Guinness Book of Records had ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history in 1974.