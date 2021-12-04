Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Third Omicron case in India: First case of Omicron reported in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Third Omicron case in India: This is the third case of Omicron variant to be reported in India. The person was found to be positive for Omicron COVID variant in Jamnagar.

Created On: Dec 4, 2021 16:36 IST
Manoj Aggarwal, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat. 
Manoj Aggarwal, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat. 

Third Omicron case in India: The first case of Omicron variant has been reported in Jamnagar, Gujarat.  This is the third case of Omicron variant to be reported in India. The earlier two cases were reported in Karnataka. 

Gujarat's first Omicron case is a person who came from Zimbabwe. He has reportedly been infected with the variant. His test sample has been sent to Pune, as per the Gujarat state health department.

Third Omicron Case in India- All important details

-The person was found to be positive for Omicron COVID variant in Jamnagar.

-The health authorities have isolated him and are currently monitoring his condition.

-A micro containment zone has been created near the place where he was staying.

-The state health department is currently tracing and testing people living in the area, as per Manoj Aggarwal, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Know all about India's first two Omicron cases here

Who identifies Coronavirus variants in India? | What is INSACOG?

What is S Gene dropout in Omicron? How can it confirm the presence of Omicron variant; All You Need to Know

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all