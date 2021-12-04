Third Omicron case in India: First case of Omicron reported in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Third Omicron case in India: The first case of Omicron variant has been reported in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This is the third case of Omicron variant to be reported in India. The earlier two cases were reported in Karnataka.

Gujarat's first Omicron case is a person who came from Zimbabwe. He has reportedly been infected with the variant. His test sample has been sent to Pune, as per the Gujarat state health department.

Third Omicron Case in India- All important details

-The person was found to be positive for Omicron COVID variant in Jamnagar.

-The health authorities have isolated him and are currently monitoring his condition.

-A micro containment zone has been created near the place where he was staying.

-The state health department is currently tracing and testing people living in the area, as per Manoj Aggarwal, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat.

A person is found omicron positive in Jamnagar. We've isolated him & are monitoring him. A micro containment zone has been made where he is living. In the area, we will do the tracing, testing of people: Manoj Aggarwal, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Dept, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/auBpCFSxuP — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

Stay tuned for more updates.

Know all about India's first two Omicron cases here

Who identifies Coronavirus variants in India? | What is INSACOG?



What is S Gene dropout in Omicron? How can it confirm the presence of Omicron variant; All You Need to Know