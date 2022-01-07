Omicron may be less severe, but should not be categorised as mild: WHO Chief 

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing on January 6, 2022 that while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as 'mild'.

The WHO Chief warned saying that the Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people, just like the previous variants. He said, "in fact the tsunamic of cases is so huge and quick that it is overwhelming health systems around the world."

He noted that the "hospitals are becoming overcrowded and understaffed, which further results in preventable deaths from not only COVID-19 but other diseases and injuries where patients cannot receive timely care." He further stressed on the importance of vaccination saying that the first-generation COVID-19 vaccines may not stop all infections and transmission but they remain highly effective in reducing hospitalisation and death from this virus.

How to curb sudden spike of Covid cases?

The WHO Chief highlighted that in addition to vaccination, public health social measures, including the wearing of well-fitting masks, distancing, avoiding crowds and improving and investing in ventilation are important for limiting the transmission of COVID-19.

Vaccine Equity

The WHO Chief highlighted that vaccine inequity and health inequity overall were the biggest failures of last year. He pointed out that at the current pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, 109 countries would miss out on fully vaccinating 70 percent of their populations by the start of July 2022.

He stressed that the essence of vaccine disparity is that some countries are moving toward vaccinating citizens a fourth time, while others haven’t even had enough regular supply to vaccinate their health workers and those at most risk.

He slammed the idea of booster dose, saying booster after booster in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected.

He pointed out that "Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma and Omicron reflect that in part because of low vaccination rates, we’ve created the perfect conditions for the emergence of virus variants." He informed that last week, the highest number of COVID19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic and that the tsunami of cases is overwhelming health systems around the world.

He stressed that first, we must effectively share the Covid-19 vaccines that are being produced. He said it is crucial now that the Covid vaccine manufacturers and dose-donating countries share delivery timings ahead of time so that countries have adequate preparation to roll them out effectively.

He further said, "let us take a ‘never again’ approach to pandemic preparedness and vaccine manufacturing so that as soon as the next generation of #COVID19 vaccines become available, they are produced equitably and countries don’t have to beg for scarce resources."

Tedros added that the World Health Organisation will continue to invest in vaccine manufacturing hubs and work with all manufacturers who are willing to share know-how, technology and licenses. He highlighted that let us also invest and build the public health and health systems we need with strong surveillance, adequate testing, a strengthened, supported and protected health workforce, and an empowered, engaged and enabled global population.

He then called upon citizens of the world, including civil society, scientists, business leaders, economists & teachers to demand that governments & pharmaceutical companies to share health tools globally & bring an end to the death & destruction of this pandemic. He stressed that we need vaccine equity, treatment equity, test equity and health equity.