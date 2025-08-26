UPSMF Date Sheet 2025 Out at upsmfac.org: Download Main and Supplementary Exam Scheme PDF

UPSMF Main Exam Dates 2025: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPSMF) has recently released the main/supplementary exam dates for various Paramedical Diploma Training (Lab Technician, X-ray Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, and Pharmacy), GNM and ANM courses and other exams. UPSMF exam dates 2025 have been released online on the official website- upsmfac.org. The exams are scheduled to be held from September 09, 2025. All the students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

UPSMF Main Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the university released the exam dates for October 2025 main exams for UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the exam can check the UPSMF main exam dates on the official website of the University- upsmfac.org