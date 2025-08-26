UPSMF Date Sheet 2025 Out at upsmfac.org: Download Main and Supplementary Exam Scheme PDF

UPSMF Main Exam Dates 2025: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPSMF) has recently released the main/supplementary exam dates for various Paramedical Diploma Training (Lab Technician, X-ray Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, and Pharmacy), GNM and ANM courses and other exams. UPSMF exam dates 2025 have been released online on the official website- upsmfac.org. The exams are scheduled to be held from September 09, 2025. All the students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.
UPSMF Main Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the university released the exam dates for October 2025 main exams for UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the exam can check the UPSMF main exam dates on the official website of the University- upsmfac.org
|
UPSMF Main Exam Oct 2025 Dates PDF
UPSMF Admit Card 2025
The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences has released the UPSMF Admit Card 2025 for the main exam scheduled to start in September. Check the direct link provided below to download the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2025.
|
UPSMF Admit Card
UPSMF September 2025 Exam Dates
The following table shows the exam dates for various UG courses.
|
Course
|
Year
|
Exam Start Date
|
Exam End Date
|
GNM
|
1st
|
September 09, 2025
|
September 12, 2025
|
2nd
|
September 15, 2025
|
September 19, 2025
|
3rd
|
September 09, 2025
|
September 23, 2025
|
ANM
|
1st
|
September 09, 2025
|
September 12, 2025
|
2nd
|
September 15, 2025
|
September 16, 2025
|
Paramedical Diploma Training
|
1st
|
September 09, 2025
|
September 10, 2025
|
2nd
|
September 11, 2025
|
September 12, 2025
Please refer to the official UPSMF Main Exam Schedule PDF for details.
