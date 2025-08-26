Schools Holiday on 27th August
UPSMF Date Sheet 2025 Out at upsmfac.org: Download Main and Supplementary Exam Scheme PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 13:00 IST

UPSMF Sep 2025 Exam Dates 2025: UPSMF declared the main exam dates for various Paramedical Diploma, GNM and ANM courses on its website. Students can check the direct link provided below to download the UPSMF September 2025 main exam datesheet.

UPSMF September 2025 main exam datesheet

UPSMF Main Exam Dates 2025: Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPSMF) has recently released the main/supplementary exam dates for various Paramedical Diploma Training (Lab Technician, X-ray Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, and Pharmacy), GNM and ANM courses and other exams. UPSMF exam dates 2025 have been released online on the official website- upsmfac.org. The exams are scheduled to be held from September 09, 2025. All the students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below. 

UPSMF Main Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the university released the exam dates for October 2025 main exams for UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the exam can check the UPSMF main exam dates on the official website of the University- upsmfac.org

UPSMF Main Exam Oct 2025 Dates PDF

Click here

UPSMF Admit Card 2025

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences has released the UPSMF Admit Card 2025 for the main exam scheduled to start in September. Check the direct link provided below to download the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Admit Card 2025.

UPSMF Admit Card

Click here

UPSMF September 2025 Exam Dates

The following table shows the exam dates for various UG courses.

Course

Year

Exam Start Date

Exam End Date

GNM

1st

September 09, 2025

September 12, 2025

2nd

September 15, 2025

September 19, 2025

3rd

September 09, 2025

September 23, 2025

ANM

1st

September 09, 2025

September 12, 2025

2nd

September 15, 2025

September 16, 2025

Paramedical Diploma Training

1st

September 09, 2025

September 10, 2025

2nd

September 11, 2025

September 12, 2025

Please refer to the official UPSMF Main Exam Schedule PDF for details.

