JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Sing informed through a tweet that he is under home quarantine and requested everyone who has recently come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested. 

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 17:48 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10, 2022. The Defence Minister himself tweeted during the day informing that he has tested positive for Corona with mild symptoms. 

He informed that he is under home quarantine and requested everyone who has recently come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested. He had addressed a webinar on Sainik Schools on January 8th. He said during the virtual meeting that the 100 new Sainik schools will provide more opportunities for girls to join the Armed Forces. 

He had earlier visited Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand to address the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ on January 6, 2022. Prior to that, he had laid the foundation stone of several important infrastructure projects including Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway in Lucknow on January 5th. 

Around 1000 Delhi Police Personnel test positive for COVID-19

The Delhi Police informed earlier today that around 1000 Delhi Police Personel including Public Relations Officer and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for COVID-19. All the infected personnel are under quarantine. 

According to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in the present surge, 5-10 percent of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. He continued by saying that the situation is dynamic and evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly. The centre has advised all States/UTs to keep watch on the situation of a total number of active cases.

Background

India recorded 1,79,723 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active COVID cases in the country to 7,23,619 and 46,569 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,45,00,172.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to close 67 SAI Training Centers across the country amid the massive surge of Covid cases in the country. 

Read more: Omicron Cases in India Today Update – Check State wise List

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all