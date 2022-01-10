Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10, 2022. The Defence Minister himself tweeted during the day informing that he has tested positive for Corona with mild symptoms.

He informed that he is under home quarantine and requested everyone who has recently come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested. He had addressed a webinar on Sainik Schools on January 8th. He said during the virtual meeting that the 100 new Sainik schools will provide more opportunities for girls to join the Armed Forces.

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

He had earlier visited Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand to address the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ on January 6, 2022. Prior to that, he had laid the foundation stone of several important infrastructure projects including Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway in Lucknow on January 5th.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Uttarkashi. Watch. https://t.co/Tr2l5vwL7b — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 6, 2022

Around 1000 Delhi Police Personnel test positive for COVID-19

The Delhi Police informed earlier today that around 1000 Delhi Police Personel including Public Relations Officer and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal have tested positive for COVID-19. All the infected personnel are under quarantine.

According to Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in the present surge, 5-10 percent of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. He continued by saying that the situation is dynamic and evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly. The centre has advised all States/UTs to keep watch on the situation of a total number of active cases.

In the present surge, 5-10% of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic & evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly. All States/UTs advised to keep watch on situation of total no. of active cases:Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan to States/UTs pic.twitter.com/vTElVzuumX — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Background

India recorded 1,79,723 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active COVID cases in the country to 7,23,619 and 46,569 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,45,00,172.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to close 67 SAI Training Centers across the country amid the massive surge of Covid cases in the country.

