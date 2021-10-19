Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Mount Harriet in Andaman and Nicobar to be named Mount Manipur- What is the significance?

Created On: Oct 19, 2021 14:19 IST
Mount Harriet renamed Mount Manipur
The Government of India, as a tribute to the freedom fighters of Manipur, has decided to rename Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur. Mount Harriet is an island peak in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The announcement was made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah while he was addressing a public function at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 16, 2021.

Mount Harriet renamed as Mount Manipur: What is the significance?

The decision by the Central Government of renaming Mount Harriet Mount Manipur is significant as it is where Manipur’s Maharaja Kulchandra Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned during the Anglo-Manipuri war in 1891.

According to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur played a significant role in resisting the British in the Northeast during the First War of Independence in 1857 and in another revolution in 1891.

Manipur never gave and the people continued their fight. The state was also the only one that implemented its own constitution.

War heroes of Manipur Yubraj Tikendrajit and General Thangal were publicly hanged in Fida, Imphal by the Britishers to crush the freedom movement in the Northeastern state, however, it did not happen.

Manipur breaks into celebration

Manipur broke into celebration after the government announced the renaming of Mount Harriet in Andaman & Nicobar as Mount Manipur.

 

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh said that the state government has asked the people to organize candlelight celebrations to express to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for renaming Mount Harriet National Park as Mount Manipur National Park in memory of the freedom fighters in the state.

Manipur honours freedom fighters of the state

During 2021 Patriot’s Day celebrations in Manipur on August 13, the Manipur Government unveiled a monolith that was dedicated to the unsung heroes of the Anglo-Manipur war in 1891. As many as 21 names, including Maharaja Kulachandra, have been engraved on the monolith.

Earlier in February 2003, an 18-member All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union had visited Mount Harriet as part of their fortnight-long journey of tracing the links with the past. They also called the then Lt Governor for the development of a memorial.

