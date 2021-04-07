Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful IPL franchises in the history of the tournament with record five wins. The defending champions had retained their title last year by winning the IPL Final against Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will now be looking to become the first IPL franchise to seal a hat-trick of IPL titles by lifting the IPL trophy this year. The team has previously won IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 editions.

Similar to last year, the Mumbai Indians will open the tournament with their league stage match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7.30 pm on April 9, 2021 in Chennai. In the last IPL season, the team had a slow start as they had lost their first match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians Fixtures

The Mumbai Indians will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two matches in Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians Team Profile - IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians is owned by IndiaWin Sports, a subsidiary of India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries. The captain of the team is Rohit Sharma and Mahela Jayawardene is the head coach.

The team has largely retained its entire playing XI from last season leaving out space for just one more player. They are one of the most formidable sides in the IPL with a strong batting and bowling line-up.

The latest Mumbai Indians squad includes a total of 25 players, check full list here:

Mumbai Indians Team 2021

Mumbai Indians Full Squad 2021: Rohit Sharma (C) , Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Mohsin Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni and Anukul Roy.

Released Players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai. List of New Players Bought S.no Player Auction Amount (In Rupees) 1. Nathan Coulter-Nile 5 crore 2. Adam Milne 3.20 crore 3. Piyush Chawla 2.40 crore 4. James Neesham 50 lakh 5. Marco Jansen 20 lakh 6. Arjun Tendulkar 20 lakh 7. Yudhvir Charak 20 lakh Mumbai Indians (MI) Past Wins Year Opponent Result 2013 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs 2015 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians won by 41 runs 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians won by 1 run 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians won by 1 run 2020 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets Mumbai Indians (MI)- Top Records Year Final Position 2008 League Stage 2009 League Stage 2010 Runners-up 2011 Playoffs 2012 Playoffs 2013 Champions 2014 Playoffs 2015 Champions 2016 League Stage 2017 Champions 2018 League Stage 2019 Champions 2020 Champions Background

Mumbai Indians had become the first IPL team to win their 100th T20 in 2017. It had also become the first one to cross USD 100 million mark in brand value among the IPL franchises in 2017. The team is owned by Nita and Mukesh Ambani and it has legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as its batting mentor.