Released Players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai. 

List of New Players Bought

S.no

Player

Auction Amount (In Rupees)
1. Nathan Coulter-Nile 5 crore
2. Adam Milne 3.20 crore
3.   Piyush Chawla  2.40 crore
4. James Neesham 50 lakh
5. Marco Jansen 20 lakh
6. Arjun Tendulkar 20 lakh
7. Yudhvir Charak 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians (MI) Past Wins

Year

Opponent

Result

2013

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs

2015

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won by 41 runs

2017

Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians won by 1 run

2019

Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won by 1 run

2020

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians (MI)- Top Records

Year

Final Position

2008

League Stage

2009

League Stage

2010

Runners-up

2011

Playoffs

2012

Playoffs

2013

Champions

2014

Playoffs

2015

Champions

2016

League Stage

2017

Champions

2018

League Stage

2019

Champions

2020

Champions

Background