NASA appoints Four Astronauts for Second Artemis Program, Lunar Expedition to Begin by 2024

On April 04, 2023 (Tuesday) NASA released 4 names who will be sent for Artemis II Program. These astronauts will be heading towards Lunar Expedition by next year. The crew members include Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch respectively.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) along with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) recently declared the astronauts’ details who have been selected to travel around the Moon in accordance with the Artemis II program.

What is Artemis II Program?

NASA’s Artemis II Program is the second space exploration mission to be scheduled for the year 2024. Also, it is the first crewed mission aligned with the space agency NASA’s aim to set up a long-term presence on the Earth’s natural satellite called Moon.

The plan will be carried out for scientific reasons as well as planetary exploration through Artemis. Artemis is a robotic and human exploration program for lunar landing operations which is conducted by the United States NASA Agency.

Wiseman. Glover. Koch. Hansen.



The next four Moon explorers have been chosen. The Artemis II mission now has a crew.



Congratulations to our fellow astronauts! Godspeed and ad astra as your journey begins. Go #Artemis!



More: https://t.co/6tMHM26iY5 pic.twitter.com/0nF4XOpFvT — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) April 3, 2023

At an event held at Ellington Field located near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, the names of crew members were disclosed who will be providing their assistance in the planned program of Moon landing. This is to be executed for 8 days by next year, as informed by the official sources.

Artemis II Astronauts

Bill Nelson, the Administrator of NASA stated that the hardworking crew of Artemis II are inspiring for the masses as they are going to get involved in bigger missions. One CSA Astronaut and three NASA Astronauts will be accompanied together for crucial research tasks assigned to them.

Our #NASASocial group had some exclusive time with our newly-announced #Artemis II astronauts! Thank you so much for answering our questions and joining us for a group photo! pic.twitter.com/9oqpXLsCei — NASA Social (@NASASocial) April 3, 2023

The crew including Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen represents the masses who will open the way for a new generation of space travellers and cosmic dreamers which the administrator named the ‘Artemis Generation’.

The designations allocated to the team of 4 astronauts are as follows -

Mission’s Commander - Reid Wiseman

Pilot - Victor Glover

Mission Specialist - Jeremy Hansen

Mission Specialist - Christina Hammock Koch

Fly ‘em to the Moon!@NASA has named @NASA_Astronauts @Astro_Christina, @AstroVicGlover, @astro_reid

and @csa_asc @Astro_Jeremy as the crew of the #Artemis II mission. Artemis II will fly the crew of four to the Moon and back to Earth!



Together, we are going! pic.twitter.com/08PJd34Dfb — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 3, 2023

Lunar Teamwork

As part of the multimission campaign, the Next Moon Expedition will witness a crew of 4 members who will set their flight on Orion MPCV Spacecraft. This will further analyse the possibilities for humans to live in space. This journey with the lunar gateway can be of approximate 10-day flight test to be launched on the agency’s powerful Space Launch System rocket.

In addition to this, Artemis 2 is the last test before the Artemis 3 crew moon landing trajectory to be carried forward in 2025.

This is a futuristic move taken up by the space agency. Before this, the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission was successfully completed in December 2022. This is for the first time that a woman and also a person of colour have been chosen for space journeys. This will not only lead to Moon Inspection but is also intended to pave the way for the Red Planet Mars. This ‘Moon to Mars’ program was proposed by NASA.

