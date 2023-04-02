Gujarat Titan’s Batter Kane Williamson Ruled Out of IPL 2023, Right Knee Wounded

Modern-day Cricket Legend Kane Williamson recently suffered a right knee injury due to which he was temporarily removed from the IPL 2023. In the opening match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kane was fielding on the boundary when the injury happened during the CSK innings.

We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.



This New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out by the franchise. Moreover, Gujarat Titans will announce his replacement soon. He will not be participating in the remaining season of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Season Opener

Gujarat Titans Team tweeted today i.e. April 02, 2023, that the famous cricketer Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023. The decision was made owing to the wound that he suffered in the opening match of the current season which was played against Chennai Super Kings.

The team also wished Kane a speedy recovery and further hope for his quick return. The reports had come that during an attempt made by him to catch on the edge of the boundary, he left the field in pain and got his right knee heavily injured.

Opening batter Kane Williamson’s injury was confirmed in the 13th over of the match that was held between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The opening match between these two giants was held on March 31, 2023 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in Ahmedabad.

Kane Williamson Replacement

After Kane tried to save the boundary hit by a CSK batsman named Rujuraj Gaikwad he fell off clumsily and his right knee sustained damage on the deep square leg boundary, as told by the officials. According to ESPNCricinfo, the 32-year-old Titan was surrounded to take him off the field as Gujarat brought on Sai Sudharsan as an ‘Impact Player’.

Impact Player is a new rule put forward by the Indian Premier League initiated this season. Under this, it permits the 21-year-old Indian to bat at No. 3 in lieu of Williamson during the run chase. Gujarat Titans have not yet disclosed Kane’s replacement. However, the reigning champions team were victorious in the match by five wickets.

ODI World Cup is scheduled to be conducted in India in the due course of time. In case, Kane Williamson will not recover by that time, then the whole New Zealand squad will face a major loss. In the 2022 IPL, the time was not favourable for Williamson because he scored 216 runs in 13 innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In total, he played 77 matches in the game with a score of 2101 with an average of 36.22.

