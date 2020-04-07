NASA plans Artemis Base Camp to land human on moon by 2024

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been working on the ‘Artemis Program’ that aims at landing humans on the moon by 2024.

Apart from unveiling this plan, NASA has also released the report, titled ‘NASA’s Plan for Sustained Lunar Exploration and Development’, mentioning what this achievement will do for US lunar presence all over the world.

The 13-page report has been submitted to the National Space Council. It is an advisory group to US President Donald Trump, which is chaired by Vice President Mike Spence.

Artemis Base Camp:

As per the report submitted by NASA, the base camp will be a lunar foundation surface habitat that will host four astronauts at the moon’s south pole for a week’s visit.

The basic infrastructure for power, communications, and waste disposal will be required in the long run.

The Artemis Base Camp can also become a site for testing new techniques that will deal with the long and cold lunar nights, pesky lunar dust, turning local material into resources such as water and to develop a new power and construction technologies.

Significance

As per NASA’s report, Artemis base Camp will successfully demonstrate the US’s long-established leadership in space and will help in humanity’s first mission to Mars.

Apart from this, the long term vision of Artemis will also include plenty of research on moon-specific science.