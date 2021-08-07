National Handloom Day: History, Significance and day to honour India’s rich heritage of handlooms

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year in India. The Central Government and other organisations, on this day, honour the handloom weaving community of the country for their contribution to the socio-economic development of India.

National Handloom Day commemorates the Swadeshi Movement and celebrates the country’s colorful weaves and rich fabrics.

As this year India will mark 7th National Handloom Day, the day will be dedicated to raise awareness among the public and increasing the contribution towards the weavers of the country.

Ministry of Textiles cordially invites you to celebrate the Virtual edition of the 7th National Handloom Day. Support the local weavers & propagate strength of our Handlooms by buying at least one handloom item and share it with #MyHandloomMyPride

National Handloom Day: History

The Indian Government had announced August 7 as the National Handloom Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, which started in 1905.

National Handloom Day was first observed in 2015 in the country and the day was organized by PM Modi in Chennai. The purpose was to make the citizens of the country aware of the rich history of Indian handloom as synthetic fabrics have taken over the textile industry in the present era.

National Handloom Day: Why is it significant?

The handloom sector in India has been an important source of livelihood, particularly for women who form around 70% of the weavers or the allied workers in the sectors.

National Handloom Day is celebrated to recognize the efforts that are put in to continue an essential part of India’s cultural heritage and to honour the handloom community of the country.

Our Country, our Heritage and our Handlooms: Saluting the weavers & artisans who help preserve India’s cultural heritage through handlooms.



On this National Handloom Day, let's pledge our support to them by adopting #MyHandloomMyPride in our daily lives.

National Handloom Day: What are the plans to promote the sector?

• Delhi will be hosting this year’s function and similar events have been organized in Guwahati, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, and Jaipur.

• The Ministry of Textile informed on August 6 that the Central Government has been taking measures to ensure the sustainable development of the handloom sector, instilling pride in weavers’ exquisite craftsmanship and empowering the handloom weavers and workers financially.

• Three handloom craft villages at Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala; Kanihama, Budgam, Srinagar; and Mohpara Village, District Golaghat, Assam are being established in collaboration with the respective state governments.

• The objective of these villages will be to ensure the attraction of international and domestic tourists as well as to promote the well-known handicraft and handloom products of the region.