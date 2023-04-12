Who was Jung Chae Yul? South Korean Girl Found Deceased at Home, ‘Zombie Detective’ Starlet was 26

Jung Chae Yul, a popular Korean Actress plus Model was recently detected lying lifeless at her residence. While fans express their emotions on social media, many of them are commemorating her successful movies and web series in which she worked as a star.

On April 11, 2023 (Tuesday) her death news came as a shocking and sudden trauma to worldwide fans. She was just 26 years old. However, the cause of death is still suspenseful. In a mysterious Television Series released on Netflix - ‘Zombie Detective’, she was seen playing the role of Bae Yoon-mi and was liked by those who watched this show.

Zombie Detective is a fantasy drama that came in the year 2020 on the most used OTT Platform Netflix. Jung Chae Yul has also performed well in other K-dramas over the past few years.

Private Funeral Scheduled

The official management agency of Jung Chae Yul declared her demise news yesterday and also further informed the public about the funeral. According to the details, her funeral will be held completely in a private manner.

This is what her family wants and they must be going through extreme sorrow at the moment, as stated by a source. Moreover, prayers and wishes have been sent to the family of the deceased Junge Chae Yul. She was so sincere and dedicated in her acting that she produced many roles and was quite famed among people all over the world.

‘Wedding Impossible’ Yet to be Released

Jung Chae Yul was already preparing for an upcoming K-drama named ‘Wedding Impossible’ before her death. Although it has not been released yet, this is expected to be a romantic plot in which she was cast. It had been in the production phase during her unimaginable death.

Her birth is on September 4, 1996, and she was 26 when she died. Also, she had been a reputed Model as well as Film Actress.

Her Career

For the past few years, Esteem Entertainment represented Jung and she has actively performed in the entertainment industry. Her career started with the TV Program named ‘Devil's Runaway’ in 2016.

After which she played the role of Bae Yoon-mi in the zombie-based series of 2020, ‘Zombie Detective’. It is an interesting fantasy thriller that premiered on September 21, 2020 and ended on October 27, 2020, on Netflix. This show also got the Best Challenge Award at the 18th KBS Entertainment Awards Event. The cast includes Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, and Kwon Hwa-woon along with Jung Chae Yul in the leading or main roles.

In addition to this, she appeared in the film ‘Deep’ (2018). As per the reports, her most recent shoot ‘Wedding Impossible’ has dropped filming that was going on. This was due to Jung's sudden demise whereas the producers are also trying to analyse the current situation.

She had been actively seen on Instagram posting her pictures. She has more than 25,000 followers and her posts highlight her various poses or shoots across the world. Being the star of the future in the film and TV industry, she was admired by many and the public flooded comments on social media as they agonize over the loss.

