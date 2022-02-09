Next Covid variant likely to be more infectious, possibly deadlier: WHO

Next COVID-19 variant will be more transmissible and perhaps even more deadly than its predecessors, warn experts. This comes as the world is just starting to recover from the latest, highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist and technical lead on Covid-19 Dr Maria Van Kerkhove stressed in a recent interview that the pandemic is far from over.

Dr. Van Kerkhove warned that future variants will be in some way more virulent than Omicron is now. She said that the next variant of concern will be more fit, which means that it will be more transmissible because it will have to overtake what is currently circulating.

Omicron not last COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organisation warned against complacency in following COVID-19 protocol saying that Omicron will not be the last variant of COVID-19.

Will next variant be more severe?

According to WHO epidemiologist Dr. Van Kerkhove, "the big question is whether or not future variants will be more or less severe."

Next variant could easily evade immunity?

Dr. Van Kerkhove further warned that the next variant could easily evade immunity, making vaccines less effective. However, she stressed on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it protects against severe illness and death, as exhibited during the Omicron wave.

She added saying that with the right interventions, the circulation of Covid-19 will be low but even within those circulations, there might be flare-ups among unvaccinated people or those with waning immunity.

WHO also warned that the world may see seasonal patterns for infection surges, as the COVID-19 virus is a respiratory pathogen.