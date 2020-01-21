NIC TechConclave 2020 to begin today; Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate event

NIC TechConclave 2020: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Law & Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad will inaugurate the ‘NIC TechConclave 2020’ today at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. This second edition of the TechConclave will be organised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The event will witness the presence of Ajay Sawhney, the Secretary of MeitY and Sameer Garde, President of CISCO (India and SAARC).

Theme of NIC TechConclave 2020

The theme of two-day NIC TechConclave 2020 is ‘Technologies for NextGen Governance’.

NIC TechConclave 2020

- This year’s conclave will cover the latest trends in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) that are applicable for the expansion of various products and platforms of eGovernance.

- It will contribute towards the capacity building of all the Government officials and would also help the officers in delivering high-quality services to citizens.

- The Conclave will be addressed by various experts of the IT industry, who will be speaking on topics like Design Thinking, Cyber Security, Hyperscale Architecture, etc.

Role of National Informatics Centre (NIC) in application of ICT in Government Offices

- One of the key components of the Digital India Initiative is the application of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the Government Offices. The Digital India Initiative is a flagship program of PM Narendra Modi-led Government for the transformation of India into a digital nation.

- The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been playing a vital role in the smooth application of the Information and Communications Technology at various Government levels. The NIC has not only led the setting up of the National ICT Infrastructure for the Central & State Governments; it has also developed various platforms and solutions for several Government sectors as well.

- The application of ICT has facilitated wider transparency in the services offered to citizens, enhanced the quality of services and enabled data-driven planning & management.

- The introduction of new technologies and innovations has tremendously changed the ICT landscape of India; making Digital India a reality.

About National Informatics Centre (NIC)

- Established in 1976, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been deeply associated with the Government for effective Governance.

- Besides establishing a modern ICT Infrastructure, the NIC has been providing e-Governance & Information and Communications Technology (ICT) support to the Government for the last 4 decades.

- The NIC led the “Informatics-Led-Development” through the implementation of ICT applications at various levels of Government.

- NIC’s ICT application has facilitated quicker delivery of G2G/G2B/G2C/G2E services through the electronic medium.