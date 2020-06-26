NITI Aayog launches behaviour change campaign

NITI Aayog on June 25 launched behaviour change campaign named ‘Navigating the New Normal’, along with its website. The campaign will help people in following the norms in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The behaviour change campaign was developed under the guidance of Empowered Group 6 which was chaired by NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant. The campaign focuses on COVID-safe behaviour, especially the habit of wearing a mask during the Unlock phase of the pandemic.

The website and the campaign have been launched in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Ashoka University, Centre for Social and Behavioural Change (CSBC), and the ministries of Health and WCD.

The economy is #important, but the life of our citizens is more important. https://t.co/uC8ugM3cDC will be a platform through which we envision to inform & educate citizens about appropriate behavior, which will help them to navigate the #NewNormal: Adviser @IasAlok pic.twitter.com/UooewgYiIn — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 25, 2020

About Behaviour Change Campaign:

The Behaviour Change campaign has two parts. The first is a web portal that contains resources informed by behavioural science and the use of social norms theory and nudge, related to COVID-19 safe behavioural norms during the ongoing unlock phase. The second one is the media campaign that is focused on wearing masks.

Launch of Behaviour Change Campaign:

Amitabh Kant during the launch mentioned as India unlocks, one key worry is how should we encourage the public and institutions in practicing COVID safe behaviour. He added that until a vaccine is available, wearing masks along with practicing social distancing and hand hygiene will be important for slowing down the spread of the virus.

He informed that the Ministry of Health and Empowered Group 6 wanted that we must give a nudge towards desired social behaviour under which the enforcement burden will shift from the government to citizens.

He said that the efforts have been made to provide people with prompts and reminder along with easy to practice and simple ideas of designing their environment in such a manner that practicing such behaviour becomes easy.

Around 92,000 NGOs and Civil Society Organisations who have been working with NITI Aayog also participated in the virtual launch of the campaign.