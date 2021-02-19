PM Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog's 6th Governing Council meeting on February 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing the sixth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog on February 20, 2021 through video conferencing.

The key agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on infrastructure, agriculture, human resource development, manufacturing, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 am on February 20th. The Prime Minister's Office had shared the information through a press release on February 18, 2021.

What is Niti Aayog's Governing Council?

Niti Aayog's Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs) and Legislatures and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs.

Key Details

•The sixth meeting of the Governing Council will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory.

•This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join the council meeting.

•The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council such as Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant and other senior government officials.