Noida International Airport: Tata Group bags contract to build India’s largest airport in Noida

Noida International Airport name: Tata Projects, the infrastructure, and construction arm of Tata Group, has bagged the contract to construct the upcoming Noida International Airport at Greater Noida’s Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The news was announced by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) which is a 100 percent subsidiary of Swiss Developer Zurich Airport International AG and has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle for the development of Noida International Airport.

Zurich Airport International AG won the bid to develop Noida International Airport in 2019. On October 7, 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government officially signed the concession agreement with YIAPL to commence the development of the international airport in Noida. Once fully constructed, Noida International Airport will be India’s largest airport.

BIG



Tata Projects wins construction contract of Noida International Airport, beats L&T and Shapoorji Paloonji in the financial bidding



Project to be build on EPC model, completion target by September 2024



Tatas had built Prayagraj Airport terminal in just 11 months pic.twitter.com/E4dnQKLXaK — The Uttar Pradesh Index (@theupindex) June 3, 2022

Noida International Airport: What will Tata Group construct for India’s largest airport?

Tata Group has been given the responsibility of building Noida International Airport. The company will construct the runway, terminals, airside infrastructure, utilities, roads, landslide facilities and the other ancillary buildings at India’s largest airport.

Noida International Airport News: Why Tata Group has been selected for airport construction?

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited has selected Tata projects to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction of Noida International Airport.

Tata Projects was selected from three shortlisted teams with demonstrated experience in the procurement, design and construction of the large infrastructure projects.

Tata Projects will work closely with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited to deliver the airport on time. The company will deploy the latest technologies in its construction, while also meeting the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability.

Noida International Airport Project: What is the current status of India’s largest airport?

1. The greenfield facility which is spread in 1,334 hectares will have a single runway operation in the first phase with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers per annum with an investment of Rs. 5,700 crores.

2. As per the development, India’s largest airport is expected to be functional by 2024.

3. With the closure of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract, the first phase of the airport is on track to be delivered within the three years of commencement of the concession period.

4. With the latest award of this contract, the Noida airport project enters the next phase, which will witness a rapid increase in the construction pace of the airport.

5. YIAPL together with Tata Projects will work to deliver a passenger terminal, runway, and other airport infrastructure with a capacity of 12 million passengers by 2024.

Tata Group’s other major projects

The other projects of Tata Group include Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, New Parliament Building, and metro-rail lines across various cities.