Noted Singer KK passes away after live performance in Kolkata; from Pal, Tadap Tadap to Khuda Jane, Tu Jo Mila- Know his Memorable Legacy!
Popular singer KK gave many hit songs like Yeh Pal, Tadap Tadap, 'Aankhon Mein Teri, Dus Bahane, Khuda Jane, Tu Jo Mila, Dola Re Dola, Zindagi Do Pal Ki and Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai among many others.
Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away today after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The 53-year-old reportedly felt unwell while performaning and collapsed after returning to his hotel.
He was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) where he was declared brought dead. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.
KK was not only popular in Bollywood but had also recorded hit songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi among others.
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passes away post his performance in Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022
PM Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the eminent singer saying, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022
Here is a video of the event that was held in Kolkata few hours ago where KK was performing-
#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022
Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP
KK's most memorable songs from Pal to Tadap Tadap- Get Full List Here
- Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, made his debut with the solo album titled Pal with music composed by Lesle Lewis. The album became a rage among the youngsters with its title track 'Yeh Pal' and songs 'Yaaron' and 'Aap ki Dua'.
- KK got his Bollywood break with "Tadap Tadap" from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.
- He had though sung a small portion of the evergreen song "Chhod Aaye Hum" from Gulzar's Maachis in 1996.
- He released his second album Humsafar after a gap of almost eight years in January 2008. The album included hit songs such as 'Dekho Na', 'Yeh Kahan Mil Gaye Hum', 'Aasman Ke' and 'Rain Bhai Kaari'.
- KK also sung songs for television serials including Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Just Mohabbat, Kkavyanjali, Kuch Jhuki Si Palkein, Hip Hip Hurray and Just Dance.
- He also sang the title track of the film Dus- 'Dus Bahane'. His other famous songs include 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from Om Shanti Om, 'Zara Sa' from Jannat, 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' from Gangster and 'Khuda Jane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno.
- He has also sung 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from Kites, 'Tu Ashiqui Hai' from Jhankaar Beats and 'Sajde' from Khatta Meetha.
- The ever popular Tamil song 'Apadi Podu' has also been sung by him.
- The other hits include 'Dola Re Dola' from Devdas, 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' from Woh Lamhe, 'Piya Aaye Na' from Aashiqui 2 and 'India Wale' from Happy New Year.
- The heartfelt song "Tu Jo Mila" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan has also been sung by KK among many others.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS