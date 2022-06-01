Noted Singer KK passes away after live performance in Kolkata; from Pal, Tadap Tadap to Khuda Jane, Tu Jo Mila- Know his Memorable Legacy!

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, passed away today after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. The 53-year-old reportedly felt unwell while performaning and collapsed after returning to his hotel.

He was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) where he was declared brought dead. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

KK was not only popular in Bollywood but had also recorded hit songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi among others.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passes away post his performance in Kolkata. — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

PM Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the eminent singer saying, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Here is a video of the event that was held in Kolkata few hours ago where KK was performing-

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like 'Pal' and 'Yaaron'. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told.



Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

