Odisha govt launches Bhubaneshwar Land Use Intelligence System

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on July 8 launched Bhubaneshwar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS) to monitor changes in all the government lands in Bhubaneshwar.

The web and a mobile-based solution is the flagship development of the Public Grievances Department and General Administration and will help the state government in monitoring changes in government property by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery.

As per an official release by the state government, with the launch of BLUIS, Odisha has become the first state in the country to tap artificial intelligence (AI) and space technology for safeguarding the government land.

The technologies launched include BLUIS, e-Pravesh, e-Bhawan, e-Atithi, HRMS 2.0, HRMS mobile app, LMS 2.0 & ORTPSA Online Module. BLUIS is a web & mobile-based solution of @gapg_dept to monitor changes in Govt lands in #Bhubaneswar through space technology. pic.twitter.com/FMaxTNs0Hv — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 8, 2020

Significance:

The newly launched web and the mobile-based solution will help in the monitoring of government land in Bhubaneshwar and will raise alarm over attempts to change the land use.

It will also enable crowdsourcing cases of unauthorized land use. It can be used by the citizens to report any unauthorized development taking place over geotagged government land.

BLUIS Bhubaneshwar Land Use Intelligence System (BLUIS) is a geotagged repository of all the government lands in Bhubaneshwar. The mobile app created through high-resolution satellite imagery will detect all changes taking place in government lands.

Launch of BLUIS:

As per the senior government official, Bhubaneshwar is one of the fastest-growing cities in India who is witnessing land-use changes on a daily basis, and in the process, public land is prone to encroachment. The ongoing mechanism of enforcement and detection lacks accountability and adequate transparency.

He added that the newly introduced mobile application will alert the enforcement authorities of any new construction on government lands. The GPS on the app will guide the enforcement staff to the exact location and the evidence of the enforcement will be uploaded on the application as geotagged images and videos.