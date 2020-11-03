Padma Bhushan awardee, Violin maestro TN Krishnan passes away at 92

Legendary violin maestro and Padma Bhushan awardee TN Krishnan passed away in Chennai on November 2, 2020. He was 92. His death was sudden as he was otherwise keeping well but he complained of some uneasiness on November 2.

His niece Kala Ramnath recounted that he wanted water and when my aunt went to get it he suddenly collapsed and did not recover. The renowned violinist was born in 1928 in Tripunithura in Kerala to A. Narayana Iyer and Ammini Ammal. He had later settled in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, saying that his passing had left a big void in the world of music. The Prime Minister noted that his works had beautifully encapsulated a wide range of emotions and strands of our culture.

TN Krishnan: His Journey in Music

• TN Krishnan had initially learned music from his father and was later mentored by Alleppy K.Parthasarathy, a great patron of Music. He was also a disciple of Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar and later joined Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer.

•During his illustrious music career, Krishnan collaborated and performed concerts with music legends from several generations including Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Alathur Brothers, Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer and M.D. Ramanathan.

•Krishnan had also served as a Music Professor at a music college in Chennai and later served as the Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi.

•Over the years, he had performed in about thousands of musical concerts both in India and abroad.

•He also used to play Christmas Day Jingles-'Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells' and 'Wish you a merry Christmas' at the famed Music Academy auditorium in Chennai.

Awards

•He was honoured with many prestigious awards throughout his career including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1974 and the Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1980.

•He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1973 by the Government of India. He was later conferred the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

•He was conferred the Sangeetha Kalasikhamani award for the year 1999 by The Indian Fine arts Society, Chennai.

Personal Life

TN Krishnan was married to Kamala Krishnan and they had two children -- Viji Krishnan Natarajan, and Sriram Krishnan. Both his children are noted violinists. His sister N.Rajam is also a famous violin player in the Hindustani tradition.