Pakistan’s Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missiles

The Pakistani Navy successfully test-fired a series of anti-ship missiles in the North Arabian Sea on April 25, 2020. The announcement was made by Pakistan Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Arshid Javed.

The spokesperson stated that the missiles were fired from surface ships, fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, was present during the test.

The anti-ship missiles were fired successfully at the sea level by warships and aircraft. The Pakistan Navy did not provide any further details about the test.

Significance

The successful firing of the anti-ship missiles will add a boost to the Pakistan Navy's operational capability and military readiness. On the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that the Pakistan Navy is fully capable to respond enemy's aggression befittingly.

Impact

The move comes as tensions are high between India and Pakistan. Border skirmishes between India and Pakistan are being reported even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Background

India and Pakistan’s relations reached a new low after August 5, 2019 when the Indian Government revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and withdrew its special status. The state was bifurcated into two union territories. Pakistan has since then brought up the matter of Kashmir at several international forums, while India has continued to maintain that it is an internal matter and that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. India has repeatedly turned down requests for interference in the matter.