Pallonji Mistry, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman passes away at 93

Pallonji Mistry, Indian-born billionaire and Chairman of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away in Mumbai on June 27, 2022. He was 93. He died mid-sleep at his residence in south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of June 27 and 28, as per officials.

Mistry's family controls the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an Indian construction and real estate empire, which was established more than 150 years ago and employs more than 50,000 people in over 50 countries today. Some of the company's landmark projects include the Reserve Bank of India and the blue-and-gold Al Alam palace for the Sultan of Oman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of the business tycoon through a Twitter post, which read, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

Who was Pallonji Mistry?

Pallonji Mistry was an Indian-born Irish billionaire construction tycoon. He was also the chairman of the construction empire Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Pallonji Mistry was conferred with India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution as an industrialist.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is an Indian conglomerate company that is headquartered in Mumbai, India. The conglomerate operates in several sectors including real estate, construction, textiles, shipping, power, engineered goods, home appliances, publications and biotechnology. The group was founded in 1865 when Pallonji Mistry’s grandfather started a construction business with an Englishman. The initial project was Mumbai's first reservoir. The company then started doing business with the Tata family in the 1920s. Pallonji Mistry led the company’s expansion into the Middle East, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar in 1970. The Group won the major contract to build the Sultan of Oman’s palace in 1971 along with several other ministerial buildings.

Pallonji Mistry's connection to Tata Feud

Pallonji Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with over 18 per cent stake holding in Tata Sons. His father Shapoorji Pallonji had bought the Tata Sons shares in 1930.The Mistry family derived most of the family wealth from being the largest minority shareholder of Tata Sons.

However, India’s biggest corporate feud was sparked when Pallonji Mistry's son Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman in 2016, triggering a public courtroom battle between two of India's top conglomerates.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that Cyrus’s ouster was legal and upheld Tata Sons’s rules on minority shareholder rights, which made it difficult to sell shares without board approval. That meant the stake of the Mistry Group, which was worth almost $30 billion in early 2022, was basically illiquid.