Playback singer Kalyani Menon passes away at 80

Playback singer Kalyani Menon passed away on August 2, 2021, at a hospital in Chennai due to an age-related illness at the age of 80.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan while offering his condolences said Menon was an active presence in the field of film music. He further said that songs sung by her in Malayalam and Tamil films will always remain in the minds of the people.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan also offered his condolences and said songs like ‘Pavanarachezhuthunnu’ and ‘Ritubheda Kalpana’ are enough to keep her in memories of Malayalees.

Who was Kalyani Menon?

Kalyani Menon was a renowned playback singer who worked in the South film industry during the 90s with eminent music directors like AR Rahman.

Menon was born in Kerala. She graduated from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. She was a disciple of eminent Carnatic musicians such as Shri Late Chertala Sivaraman Nair.

She has sung over 100 songs in Tamil and Malayalam movies, including hit Malayalam songs such as ‘MookambikaStotram’, ‘Narayaneeyam’, ‘Mukundamela’, ‘Ritubheda Kalpana Charutha Nalikaya’, and ‘Mangalam Nerunnu’.

While working with AR Rahman during the late 90s and early 2000s, she sang the iconic anthem ‘Shyama Sundara Kera Kedarabhoomi’ for Asianet Channel.

She also sang the traditional ‘Vande Matharam’ in the ‘Vande Matharam’ album of AR Rahman along with the Malayalam lyrics interlude in the song ‘Omana Penne’.

Awards and Recognition

The Kalaimamani Award was awarded to her in 2010 by Tamil Nadu Government.

She also received the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academi Award.