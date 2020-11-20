PM Modi and Bhutan's PM virtually launches RuPay Card Phase-2, lauds PM Modi's leadership in tackling pandemic

Prime Minister Modi and Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Lotay Tshering on November 20, 2020, virtually launched RuPay Card Phase- II in Bhutan. During the launch, PM Modi noted that the launch of Phase-2 RuPay Card will boost the ties between the two countries.

The RuPay Card Phase-2 has been launched in Bhutan by the two PMs who had also earlier launched Phase-1 of the project during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bhutan in August 2019.

RuPay Card is an Indian credit and debit card payment network, which has acceptance at POS devices, ATMs, and e-commerce websites. With the launch of Phase 2 of RuPay Card, Bhutanese Card Holders will be able to easily access the RuPay network in India.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan. pic.twitter.com/ekBwtsEam3 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

ISRO's help in sending Bhutan's satellite to space:

Prime Minister Modi in his address during the launch of Phase-2 RuPay Card talked about the relations between India and Bhutan and ensured that Bhutan's requirements will also be the top priority of India. He also assured that India stands with Bhutan in the difficult hour of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

I am delighted that work is going on rapidly to send Bhutan's satellite to space with the help of ISRO, next year. For this purpose, Bhutan's four space engineers will go to ISRO in December, I send my regards to these four youth: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/vJhdlyrcws — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

PM Modi also expressed happiness that the work has been going on rapidly in sending Bhutan's satellite to space with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He also sent his regards to the four-space engineers of Bhutan who will go to ISRO in December 2020.

Bhutan's PM lauds PM Modi's leadership in tackling pandemic:

Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering admired Prime Minister Modi's leadership in tackling the pandemic at home. He also assured that India will come out much stronger from the Pandemic and the lead that India has taken in developing vaccines is a source of hope for everyone.

The Excellency's (PM Modi) leadership in tackling the pandemic at home is highly commended. I'm sure India will come out much stronger from the pandemic. The lead that India is taking in developing vaccines is source of hope for all of us: Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering pic.twitter.com/jLmVu8nRwE — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Bhutan thankful to India for vaccine assurance:

Bhutan Prime Minister while admiring India's lead in the development of the Coronavirus vaccine also thanked PM Modi and the Indian government for the assurance of making the vaccine available for Bhutan once they are ready for clinical use.

We're thankful to you and your govt for the assurance to make the vaccine available for Bhutan,once they are ready for clinical use: Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering https://t.co/arp7oSf6z3 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Significance of RuPay Card Phase-2:

While speaking at the press briefing, the MEA spokesperson informed that the launch of RuPay card Phase-2 in Bhutan will allow Bhutanese Card Holders to easily access the RuPay network in India.

Implementation of RuPay Card Phase 1:

The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay Card which was launched in August 2019 enabled Indian visitors to Bhutan to access point of sale terminals and ATMs in Bhutan.

While informing about the launch of RuPay Card Phase-2, the ministry added that both India and Bhutan share a special partnership which is anchored in mutual respect and understanding. It is reinforced by strong people to people connection and shared cultural heritage.

India-Bhutan Relations:

The relations between India and Bhutan have always been traditionally close as both nations share a special relationship. It makes Bhutan a protected state and not a protectorate. India has also always remained influential over Bhutan’s foreign policy, commerce and defence. In the financial year 2012-2013, India’s budgetary support to Bhutan stood at US $600 million which rose over to reach US$985 million in 2015-2016.