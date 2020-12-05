PM Modi chairs meeting on farmers' agitation issue, ahead of 5th round of talks today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting on Saturday morning to find a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation at the borders of Delhi, ahead of the crucial 5th round of talks with the protesting farmers.

Several Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present at the meeting. The senior ministers had apprised the Prime Minister regarding their ongoing talks with the protesting farmers and discussed various issues related to the protests.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from the Prime Minister's residence. https://t.co/fFwmhLFqft pic.twitter.com/ixeEGqbFpR — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

What are the farmers' demands?

The farmers are firm on their stand and are asking the centre to repeal the three farm laws despite an elaborate 'clause by clause' discussion of the three acts and objections regarding them. Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa had stated that even a written promise of MSP won't make them stop the agitation against three laws.

#WATCH | Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu.



Fifth round of talks is scheduled to take place between farmers' representatives and the Central government at 2 pm today. pic.twitter.com/cIHpIveOzx — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Govt should announce to withdraw the three black laws & give in writing that MSP will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi & camp at Jantar Mantar: Rampal Jat, president, Kisan Mahapanchayat pic.twitter.com/6MJJwE8c1l — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

However, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that government is still hopeful to resolve the situation. The government has been maintaining that there has been a headway in the talks and there is a possibility of finding a solution to end the agitation.

A meeting is scheduled with farmers at 2 pm today. I am very hopeful that farmers will think positively and end their agitation: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/tC8fZylo9m — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Fifth round of talks between farmers & centre today

The farmers and union ministers are scheduled to meet at 2 pm today in the national capital for the fifth round of talks to end the stalemate. The farmers' protests have entered the 10th day today with a huge of number of farmers gathering around Delhi's borders to voice their protest against the farm laws.

The fourth round of talks failed to bring any resolution to the farmers' agitation and they went on to call for a Bharat Bhandh, a nationwide shutdown on December 8.

Delhi: Farmer leaders leave from Singhu border for Vigyan Bhawan to hold fifth round of talks with the Central government on the farm laws. pic.twitter.com/dtnVmbU4RT — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Background

The fourth round of talks between the farmers and the centre had taken place on December 3 wherein the government had talked about bringing some amendments to the farm laws. The farmer leaders had suggested to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought abolition of the three farm laws.

The government is expected to discuss on the points that emerged during the meeting and hopes to move towards final conclusion of the protests after the talks today. Farmers have been demanding for complete abolition of the three farm acts despite government's promise that the MSP will not be touched that the government was even open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act and that outside.

The farmers are protesting against three controversial farm bills-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)