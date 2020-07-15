World Youth Skill Day: PM Modi dedicates this day to the youth, encourages to stay relevant amid the crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video address on World Youth Skill Day on July 15, 2020. The day has marked the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

PM Modi attended the Digital Conclave which was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. In his address, he highlighted the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 pandemic and presented a new mantra for the nation’s youth.

Skill India is an initiative of the Central government which offers courses across various sectors in order to empower the youth. The initiative aims at making them more employable and productive in their work environment.

I extend my best wishes to youngsters on World Youth Skill Day today. During this time of #CoronaPandemic, along with work culture, the nature of job has also changed&the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times:PM pic.twitter.com/vR6OTsoIlH — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

PM addresses India’s Youth on World Youth Skill day:

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and how it has presented new challenges for the world. While talking about the crisis, he specifically mentioned the need to be prepared to face difficulties.

In a Digital Conclave which was focused on enriching skills among India’s youth, PM Modi presented a new mantra for the youth which will empower them and help them in staying relevant amid the time of crisis.

He mentioned that the day is dedicated to the youth of the nation and their skills and millennial youth’s biggest strength is acquiring new skills.

PM Modi shares a new mantra: Skill, Reskill, and Upskill

Prime Minister Modi during his address mentioned that as COVID-19 has changed the nature of the jobs, there is also an introduction of new technology which has impacted our lives too. It is important that youth must learn to adopt new skills.

Skill is something which we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/qZ4nzWc0nU — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

He talked about the importance of staying relevant in the current time so that the people of India can not only earn their livelihoods but can also help others. He added that the mantra to stay relevant is: Skill, Reskill, and Upskill.

People ask me that in these times when businesses & markets are changing so fast how to stay relevant. This question is even more important during this #COVID19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill & upskill: Prime Minister Modi's address on World Youth Skills Day pic.twitter.com/ZjxcdG30Aa — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

In his address, he also advised that not only youth but anyone can learn new things and keep enhancing their skills. Adopting this will help us in being more self-reliant. He added that many fields require people who have skills, especially the health sector.

About World Youth Skill Day: Background

World Youth Skill Day is an UN-recognised event which is celebrated every year on July 15. This day aims at recognising the strategic importance of equipping young people with decent work and entrepreneurship, employment, as well as highlighting the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing the current and future challenges, as per the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).