PM Modi in Varanasi news: Development Projects worth over Rs. 850 crores to be launched by Prime Minister

PM Modi visit Varanasi latest news: Prime Minister will be visiting Varanasi again on December 23, 2021, to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs. 850 crores. PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi will launch development initiatives which will include inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 22 projects in Varanasi, which is also PM’s Lok Sabha Constituency. This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Varanasi in the last two weeks. He had inaugurated the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor during his previous visit to the city.

PM @narendramodi to visit #Varanasi and kickstart multiple development initiatives on Dec 23, PM will also lay foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon@PMOIndia @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/y7kCM4pX4a — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 22, 2021

List of Varanasi development projects to be launched by PM Modi

1. Laying the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Varanasi.

2. Laying the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar in Varanasi.

3. Launch of a portal and a logo which will be dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products. The logo is developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards with the help of NDDB (National Dairy Development Board).

4. PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva Scheme.

5. PM Modi will inaugurate multiple urban development projects. It will include the 6 projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, the beautification of two ponds, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, the provisioning of the advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations in Varanasi under the Smart City Mission, and a sewage treatment plant in Ramna Village.

6. In Education, PM Modi will inaugurate the Inter-University Centre for Teachers Education and a teachers’ education center at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies. He will also inaugurate the residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI, Karaundi.

7. Under the health sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate a project comprising a nurses’ hostel, doctors’ hostel, and a shelter home at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center. A 50-bed integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi will also be inaugurated. A Foundation stone of the Government Homeopathic Medical College will also be laid.

8. Under Road sector, foundation stone will be laid for two ‘four-to-six-lane’ road-widening projects for Bhadohi and Prayagraj.

9. To facilitate tourism in the Holy City, the first phase of the tourism development project is related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

10. Other development projects in Varanasi to be inaugurated by PM Modi will include the South Asia Regional Center, a speed breeding facility at the International Rice Research Institute, and an advocate building in Pindra Tehsil.